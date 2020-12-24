https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/24/dr-anthony-faucis-80th-birthday-seems-to-be-eclipsing-christmas-eve-this-year/

We’ve been looking forward to this holiday for a week now. Washington, D.C.’s mayor declared December 24 Dr. Anthony Fauci Day, and it’s finally here. CNN’s Wolf Blitzer called him a “national treasure” while holding up his Fauci bobblehead. It might be Christmas Eve, but who knows if there’d even be a Christmas if Fauci didn’t travel to the North Pole and vaccinate Santa himself. Fauci’s 80th birthday is the top trend on Twitter:

Joe and Dr. Jill Biden sang him “Happy Birthday”:

Happy Birthday Dr. Fauci 💕 pic.twitter.com/fhdVvtHvvy — Dr. Jill Biden (@DrBiden) December 24, 2020

First responders sang “Happy Birthday”:

This is so well deserved pic.twitter.com/pVHHQAY8ja — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) December 24, 2020

Oh, and as Twitchy reported, Fauci kicked off Dr. Fauci Day by declaring that he’d “deliberately been moving the goalposts.”

This is what happens when, instead of telling the truth, you shade it to manipulate the public. As a result, you lose credibility and your advice and warnings go unheeded. https://t.co/A0LyXSl7kD — Brit Hume (@brithume) December 24, 2020

I haven’t taken anything he says seriously for months now. — Tami (@Tamitoldyouso) December 24, 2020

The problem is that there’s no way to distinguish between someone saying they knew all along but were doing it to protect simple-minded buffoons versus being a simple minded buffoon themselves using this excuse to save face.

There is nothing particularly believable about Fauci. — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) December 24, 2020

The quote seems to be covering up for his ineptitude, not readying the public for scientific revelation. — Mike Naylor (@the_grepster) December 25, 2020

Why is Brit Hume trying to spoil this very special day?

“Wise men came from far away, and found Baby Fauci wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger” https://t.co/xcw45VVORt — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) December 25, 2020

I can almost guarantee that some people (the cultist left) are celebrating Fauci’s birthday more than Christmas this year. https://t.co/LYKJtHhCth — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 24, 2020

Agreed.

Highly likely — HipHop True Logic♦️ (@HipHopThinker) December 24, 2020

Fauci is the face of eldercide. They’ll study him in the future, and those that celebrated and supported his positions. — emma (@emma419) December 25, 2020

Happy Birthday, fourth horseman of the apocalypse. 😒 — Hans Karl 🇧🇷 (@BMay1902) December 25, 2020

The lefties have also the uncanny ability of being cringe. Very cringe. — J. Araujo (@Pennypacker1997) December 25, 2020

Yes, thank you Fauci for transferring the coronavirus gain of function studies to the Wuhan Lab and all of their awesome biosecurity. — President-Elect Professor Dr Joe Thomasula (@JThomasula) December 24, 2020

Exactly what had Fauci done to deserve such praise? He’s been nothing but wrong. Best thing the guy knows how to do is sit on the fence. — SonOfAGary2 (@Garysotherson) December 24, 2020

Why is an 80 year old physician still in government? Shouldn’t this guy be enjoying retirement… Oops forgot, way too lucrative to have the connections he does. It’s all about the power and the Benjamins. — SW (@williams1106) December 24, 2020

Imagine calling Trump supporters cultists? — Justin (@DimWittyNYC) December 24, 2020

The most insane COVID media narrative… Dr. Fauci is a hero/genius. But the USA response he led was a disaster. And Trump, who did everything Fauci told him, is responsible for over 300,000 deaths! Fauci is REALLY loved because it is perceived he took down Trump, not COVID! — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) December 24, 2020

The news media & woke Twitter see Fauci in much the same way that they view Katie Couric’s role in the 2008 election. What she did in taking out Sarah Palin wasn’t really journalism, but it achieved their goal. Similarly, Fauci is terrible at science, but took out Trump, so… — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) December 24, 2020

It is the same way they cheer for Gov. Andrew Cuomo who led a bloodbath in his state and then writes a book. If any GOP Governor had that many dead they would torture him the way they do to Gov. DeSantis. https://t.co/Mlb5Ni8LS1 — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) December 24, 2020

If you’d like to send a birthday shout-out, you might also consider Townhall columnist Kurt Schlichter and Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn:

Happy Birthday General Flynn! — Real Newsforever (@ThessceosHess) December 24, 2020

