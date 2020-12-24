https://noqreport.com/2020/12/24/dr-david-samadi-considers-running-for-mayor-of-new-york-city/

There are seven registered Democrats for every one registered Republican in New York City. In fact, there are almost twice as many registered with no-party-affiliation than with the GOP. But the city has been in freefall on multiple fronts under Democratic leadership and residents of the Big Apple may be ready for a change.

Are they ready to return to the days when Republican Mayors had the city humming? That’s what Dr. David Samadi is contemplating as he looks at the field and considers running in the upcoming primary as a Republican.

I have been thinking about running for Mayor of New York City. This city needs a lot of help. Let’s see. — Dr. David Samadi, MD (@drdavidsamadi) December 24, 2020

The primary is in June, leaving little time to raise the funds necessary to put forth a serious fight. But Samadi is a popular figure in the state and has allies in the GOP who may be able to give him a boost. Considering Rudy Giuliani and Michael Bloomberg both won as Republicans before Bill de Blasio came in to reverse the progress they had made, it’s possible a well-funded candidate could turn the city red again.

Much hinges on whether billionaire mogul John Catsimatidis decides to run. He’s viewed as a strong potential contender, not just because he can self-fund what will be an extremely expensive campaign but also because he is extremely well connected across the city. His daughter, Andrea, is Chair of the Manhattan Republican Party.

If Catsimatidis does not run, Samadi seems poised to be a very strong candidate in the primary. His long-standing opposition to the lockdowns that have financially crippled the city has been documented since before the President announced “15 days to slow the spread” in March. He is a proponent of law and order which is desperately needed in the city and his support for President Trump can be appealing considering what has happened with this presidential election. The President garnered over 300,000 more votes in New York City in 2020 than he did in 2016.

Smells like FREEDOM. Order Founders Blend Organic Coffee from Freedom First Coffee. Use “NOQ” as the promo code for 10% off!

Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang has filed paperwork to run as one of many Democrats in the city. The current Georgia resident left New York City to vote in the senate runoff election on January 5th, though he’s expected to return to the Big Apple once the election is over. He is currently the frontrunner to get the Democrat nod for mayor.

There seems to be little hope for a quick turnaround of the Big Apple’s fading fortunes. But with next year’s mayoral race starting to heat up, the city may be ready for a major change. Dr. David Samadi may be the change they seek.

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

