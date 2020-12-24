https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/24/dr-deborah-birx-still-explaining-that-thanksgiving-trip-says-her-parents-were-deeply-depressed/

So today is officially Dr. Anthony Fauci Day in Washington, D.C., and Joe and Dr. Biden literally recorded themselves singing “Happy Birthday” to Fauci and posting it on Twitter. Things aren’t going as well for coronavirus task force member Dr. Deborah Birx, who has once again explained her trip to Delaware over the Thanksgiving holiday.

After getting busted for traveling to Delaware with family members, Birx released a statement saying that she didn’t celebrate Thanksgiving but instead was helping prepare a vacation property for sale. The bad press was enough that she said she’d be retiring in the near future, blaming the “treatment of her family.”

As if the statement weren’t enough, Birx sat for an interview with Newsy and again told her side of the story, which sounds like millions of Americans’ stories, except without the travel.

The New York Post reports:

Dr. Deborah Birx said she took her Thanksgiving jaunt to Delaware because her parents were so down in the dumps, they “stopped eating and drinking” — a justification ripped by people who said it was her coronavirus restrictions that prevented them from seeing their own dying loved ones.

“My parents stopped eating and drinking because they were so depressed,” the 64-year-old complained to Newsy.

“My daughter hasn’t left that house in 10 months, my parents have been isolated for 10 months. They’ve become deeply depressed,” Birx said of the need to “recover from the trauma of the last 10 months.”

Yeah, things are tough all over.

It’s true — every one of them has an excuse for why it was OK for them to break the rules. It was an “essential” birthday party!

