So today is officially Dr. Anthony Fauci Day in Washington, D.C., and Joe and Dr. Biden literally recorded themselves singing “Happy Birthday” to Fauci and posting it on Twitter. Things aren’t going as well for coronavirus task force member Dr. Deborah Birx, who has once again explained her trip to Delaware over the Thanksgiving holiday.

After getting busted for traveling to Delaware with family members, Birx released a statement saying that she didn’t celebrate Thanksgiving but instead was helping prepare a vacation property for sale. The bad press was enough that she said she’d be retiring in the near future, blaming the “treatment of her family.”

As if the statement weren’t enough, Birx sat for an interview with Newsy and again told her side of the story, which sounds like millions of Americans’ stories, except without the travel.

Deborah Birx says she took Thanksgiving trip after parents ‘stopped eating’ https://t.co/wwcvQG4XVH pic.twitter.com/bF7qI4XH7E — New York Post (@nypost) December 24, 2020

The New York Post reports:

Dr. Deborah Birx said she took her Thanksgiving jaunt to Delaware because her parents were so down in the dumps, they “stopped eating and drinking” — a justification ripped by people who said it was her coronavirus restrictions that prevented them from seeing their own dying loved ones. … “My parents stopped eating and drinking because they were so depressed,” the 64-year-old complained to Newsy. “My daughter hasn’t left that house in 10 months, my parents have been isolated for 10 months. They’ve become deeply depressed,” Birx said of the need to “recover from the trauma of the last 10 months.”

Yeah, things are tough all over.

Covid isn’t as dangerous as we’ve been told, or else Dr. Birx would never have risked the lives of her family to travel with them. pic.twitter.com/s039oPrGt6 — Uri Blago (@UriBlago) December 24, 2020

Her family is more important than yours. — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) December 24, 2020

That’s it in a nutshell — Simon Tanner (@SimonTanner13) December 24, 2020

I wonder how many parents have stopped eating in nursing homes across the country because they are no longer allowed visitors? — RayM (@70mar17) December 24, 2020

Yep…that’s sad. The rest of the country, ON LOCKDOWN per HER advice, has family who are struggling in nursing homes and/or alone too. — Dr. Shannylee62 Trumplican (@Shannylee621) December 24, 2020

This one has had 3 different stories now! Pick one and stick with it ! — Shade tree nj (@ShadeTreeNJ) December 24, 2020

When you’re in a ditch stop digging… — Keith (@keith_millhouse) December 24, 2020

Whoo! The ratio really isn’t good for her, and that fills me with hope! — Rob Harris 🙂 (@RobHarris90) December 24, 2020

Nobody doubts her parents felt sad & alone. In fact, that our own parents across the country feel the same is exactly why we despised her smug callousness when ordering us to avoid them. These people think their pain is more important than ours. She learned it’s not. https://t.co/LeUC0ucGlM — Michael Berry (@MichaelBerrySho) December 24, 2020

Not to mention the fact that if she really believed it was dangerous, she wouldn’t go. She knows it’s all a lie. — SUPER-SPREADER Dr.Nick Searcy,INT’L FILM & TV STAR (@yesnicksearcy) December 24, 2020

Her saying that really makes me angry. I was PROHIBITED from seeing my mother in the nursing home during Thanksgiving. My mom felt sad & alone, too. So did I. A lot of people did and do. She is no more important than the rest of us. — carolyn tackett (@CarolsCloset) December 24, 2020

My 89 year old mother died last month from the lockdown. Her inactivity over 6 months caused her to go into a-fib and stroke out. — Question Authority (@pengleking) December 24, 2020

My grandmother also stopped eating and I haven’t been able to see her since February — Gregg Eppler (@EpplerGregg) December 24, 2020

So family considerations take precedence. For her. But not for me or you. — Tim Bryant (@TimBryantRadio) December 24, 2020

Either you respect the rules or you get that they are stupid and absurd. — Mauro Cogoni (@ForTkdi) December 24, 2020

So Brix put her depressed elderly parents to work winterizing the vacation home. Hope that snapped them out of their lockdown funk. — parker paulie (@ParkerPaulie) December 24, 2020

She needs to stop — Big_A (@asomer) December 24, 2020

she really does. — texas tweedy (@tweedylouwho) December 24, 2020

I have no problem that she went. I have a huge problem with telling other people that they cannot go. We all have people in our lives that are hurting, that we would like to see and comfort. — D McK (@da_mck1) December 24, 2020

This is maddening. My elderly mother in law is being destroyed by lockdowns, but we can’t see her. Truly sickening — Derby #JobsNotMobs (@derbybbb) December 24, 2020

What about everyone else’s parents — Anti-Oligarch Action, PhD (@YeetedInto) December 24, 2020

My mother-in-law turned 95 alone earlier this month because none of her 11 children were allowed to see her. Birx should have called 911 like we would have been forced to do under the same circumstances. — Morgan Rhinegelt (@rhinegelt) December 24, 2020

You don’t think other families are dealing with the aftermath of lockdowns and depression in their loved ones? Why does she get special treatment? — Kat, BS (@virginiabelle76) December 24, 2020

Gosh I wish I had been able to do that when my mother-in-law stopped eating…maybe she would still be alive. — Susan (@OSUMeemz) December 24, 2020

My mom stopped eating when she had COVID and wound up in the hospital, and I could not see her. Rules for me and not for thee. — Daisy (@daisymosko) December 24, 2020

I’ve been a pretty big fan of Dr. Birx but this is certainly not a good look. Getting out of the public eye and retiring may be the best course of action for her. I just wish the others who violated their own orders would do the same. — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) December 24, 2020

I can’t even comment … — Lori A (@AlwaysChica) December 24, 2020

This infuriates me so much. Everyone thinks they’re special. Everyone has a reason why it’s different when they do it. BLM. Birx. Newsom. The Cuomos. Well we have important things and people to worry about, too. Their failure to consider that is pure selfishness. — DukeofNYAno1 (@DukeofNYAno1) December 24, 2020

It’s true — every one of them has an excuse for why it was OK for them to break the rules. It was an “essential” birthday party!

