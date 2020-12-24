https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/24/dr-fauci-ushers-in-dr-fauci-day-by-admitting-hes-been-intentionally-moving-the-goal-post-on-herd-immunity/

Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser has declared this Christmas Eve as “Dr. Fauci Day” in her city, and the NIAID director helped usher that in by admitting to moving the goal post on herd immunity, according to the New York Times:

Dr Fauci’s estimate for reaching herd immunity has been steadily inching up, @nytimes’ Donald McNeil Jr reports. Fauci told us at last week’s @CNBC #HealthyReturns that it may be 75-85%. https://t.co/j18nUYZ3cV pic.twitter.com/hIKewMAFim — Meg Tirrell (@megtirrell) December 24, 2020

“Deliberately moving the goal post” wouldn’t translate to “lying” by any chance, would it?

This is not helpful. Fauci may be very good at what he does, but that’s not public communication. He has done this repeatedly in recent months. Telling people that you’ve been intentionally misleading them undermines the faith they have in anything you are saying. https://t.co/3JabKdVVdd — AG (@AGHamilton29) December 24, 2020

Back in March, Dr. Fauci was telling everybody wearing a mask is ineffective and pointless, but now masks are recommended for everyone everywhere. “Science” can evolve quickly.

This isn’t what public health officials are supposed to be doing. They aren’t supposed to be hiding info from the public because “they’re not ready to hear my thoughts” — Jolly Phil (@philllosoraptor) December 24, 2020

Meanwhile, WHO is *changing the definition* of herd immunity to eliminate the ref to actual science that says we can get it w/o vaccines. Because science. We are being lied to & manipulated. https://t.co/pWUR54PCvy — Do Not Comply w/Unconstitutional Edicts (@ray6592) December 24, 2020

One thing good physicians are known for is deliberately keeping a difficult prognosis from their patients. https://t.co/Eht8bBBYb9 — Jake From Snake Farm (@realSnakeFarm) December 24, 2020

Based on a ‘gut’ feeling? Yikes https://t.co/PrGqc6CnTM — A Punk Rock Future (@APunkRockFuture) December 24, 2020

Because “science,” or something.

Fauci consistently moving goal posts based on a “feeling” and yet we’re told “just trust the science”. Bullshit. Hardly any of these reactions have been based in science. https://t.co/fJUZjcFLpK — Florida Man (@JellyIntoAJam) December 24, 2020

These people continue to lie and move the goal post on us. Its funny how all this “New Science” is coming out this year but if you compare actual data which disagrees with this “New Science” you get labeled a crazy person or someone who dont have compassion. https://t.co/GGZXwGP1dO — Derek Scott (@DerekScott101) December 24, 2020

It’s time to go about our lives and leave these clowns to their photo shoots, magazine covers, first pitches and fancy dinners. — Cr8zyWhackFunky (@Cr8zyWhackFunky) December 24, 2020

Exactly.

