An emergency medical technician who administered CPR to a COVID-19 positive passenger aboard a United flight has tested negative for the virus, according to media reports.

Tony Aldapa, 32 and a U.S. Navy veteran, was flying from Orlando to Los Angeles when a 69-year-old man suffered cardiac arrest. Aldapa immediately jumped in to help the man.

“It was all kind of just second nature to see someone in a bad place, you try to bring them out of the bad place,” Aldapa told CBS Los Angeles while he was quarantining.

“There were three of us that were essentially tag-teaming doing chest compressions, probably about 45 minutes.”

Aldapa told CBS Los Angeles earlier this week that he was showing signs of COVID-19. But three tests later and he’s still negative.

The older man’s wife had told medics that he had shown symptoms of the disease, including loss of taste and smell and a coroner later found that the passenger had died of COVID-19.

But the man had filled out a form before the flight saying he had not tested positive for COVID-19 and had no symptoms of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to the airline.

“It is apparent the passenger wrongly acknowledged this requirement,” United said.

