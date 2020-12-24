https://www.oann.com/eu-ambassadors-to-meet-on-christmas-day-to-review-post-brexit-trade-deal/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=eu-ambassadors-to-meet-on-christmas-day-to-review-post-brexit-trade-deal



FILE PHOTO: European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters, where Brexit talks are taking place, in Brussels, Belgium, December 24, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman FILE PHOTO: European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters, where Brexit talks are taking place, in Brussels, Belgium, December 24, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

December 24, 2020

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union ambassadors will meet at 10:30am CET on Friday, Christmas Day, to begin reviewing the post-Brexit trade deal clinched on Thursday by the EU and Britain, an EU spokesman said.

“The German EU Council Presidency has just convened a COREPER meeting for tomorrow 10.30am. EU Ambassadors will start reviewing the EU-UK agreement,” an EU spokesman for Germany, which holds the bloc’s rotating presidency, said on Twitter. COREPER is the name given to meetings of EU envoys.

The EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier will provide a briefing on the EU-UK negotiations, he said.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett, editing by Marine Strauss)

