https://www.oann.com/eus-von-der-leyen-barnier-to-give-brexit-press-conference-at-1555cet/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=eus-von-der-leyen-barnier-to-give-brexit-press-conference-at-1555cet

December 24, 2020

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the European Union’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier will give a press conference on Thursday on the outcome of the EU-UK negotiations, the Commission said.

The event will take place at 15:55 CET, it said.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett, editing by Marine Strauss)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

