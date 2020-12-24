https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/24/former-conservative-blogger-mad-at-breitbart-for-being-mad-at-npr-for-calling-cardi-bs-wap-best-song-of-2020/

In case you didn’t catch it when it was released a couple of months ago, Cardi B released a track called “WAP,” or “Wet-A** P***y.” It was a huge hit, and now Breitbart is reporting that NPR has declared it the best song of 2020.

Breitbart wrote up a story, and that has triggered former conservative blogger Matthew Sheffield to pull the race card in defense of Cardi B and NPR.

Breitbart is mad at NPR for naming @iamcardib‘s “WAP” as the song of the year. Naturally, the article is illustrated with an unflattering photo. Let’s be clear: The outrage isn’t about the song being about sex. It’s that black women made it. The commenters got the message. pic.twitter.com/dbaVyTy6g4 — Matthew Sheffield (@mattsheffield) December 24, 2020

The “outrage” is that black women made it. We could leave it at that, but Sheffield couldn’t.

Oh and look at that: A little further down the Breitbart homepage, we have another pearl-clutching article crying about a funny sweater worn by @oliviamunn paying tribute to Kamala Harris. This is a trend that really bugged me when I was conservative…. pic.twitter.com/1DESCOEZki — Matthew Sheffield (@mattsheffield) December 24, 2020

We did a “pearl-clutching” article about it too, if only to feature the brilliant Photoshop changing the sweatshirt to read, “Deck the Halls with Kids in Handcuffs.”

The common denominator in these attacks and the relentless smears and lies about @AOC and other young progressive women is sexism and racism. In the GOP media ecosystem, young women cannot think for themselves. They exist only to be eye candy who repeat back old men’s views. — Matthew Sheffield (@mattsheffield) December 24, 2020

Sorry, no. That’s just ignorant — something someone would say only to prove their credentials as a “former conservative.” And no argument about relentless smears and lies about female politicians is complete without mentioning Sarah Palin, sorry.

We’d never heard of Sheffield before, but man is he laying it on heavy with the hyperbole: “pearl-clutching,” “crying,” attacks,” “smears,” “outrage” … dial it back a little bit.

He’s still going.

Because right-wing media are so desperately searching for tokens to prove conservatives have appeal among the young and among women, they frequently will elevate people without qualifications such as Tomi Lahren who was literally offered a show by OAN fresh out of college. — Matthew Sheffield (@mattsheffield) December 24, 2020

So much of conservative argumentation is projection & this is another instance. Bc right-wing women are regarded as mere propaganda parrots, they regard smart progressive women, especially young ones, as galling. AOC, Munn and others are an affront bc they actually are smart. — Matthew Sheffield (@mattsheffield) December 24, 2020

Right-wing women are regarded as mere propaganda puppets? You’d better inform all the people pushing for Gov. Kristi Noem to run in 2024.

This is why conservative media outlets hate AOC and obsess over her so much. In 2019, they literally covered her more than the individual Democratic presidential candidates: https://t.co/1KxK1FPmkg — Matthew Sheffield (@mattsheffield) December 24, 2020

OK, he’s done. In case you’d forgotten, this all started with his defense of “WAP” against the right-wingers at Breitbart, and we ended up here.

Playing the race card from the top of the deck. Very low effort — shawa (@ashaw41112538) December 24, 2020

Always playing the race card. — Andrew E. Harrod (@AEHarrod) December 24, 2020

What an iditoic take. — Toby (@tobyknowsbest1) December 24, 2020

The song is vulgar trash. — Facts Merchant (@FactsMerchant) December 24, 2020

I mean 2020 was horrible so this should be song of the year — King Leo Givenchy (@Leogivenchy1) December 24, 2020

This ain’t gonna win you any WAP, simp. And she’s Dominican — MAKECALIFORNIAGREATAGAIN2020 (@eateloteamdao) December 24, 2020

You have absolutely no idea what you’re talking about. But that’s of course no surprise. — Babe Truth (@BabeTruth13) December 24, 2020

Lol. No. Stop projecting. — President-Elect Corner Pundit (@Corner_Pundit) December 24, 2020

So much soy. Keep gargling the woke’s balls. — Uncertifiable (@Montana9Mac) December 24, 2020

Let’s be clear: if you imagine yourself tapping your foot to lyrics like this, you’re a complete fucking idiot. pic.twitter.com/2CkpqV8zG8 — Casper Dontaes (@CDontaes) December 24, 2020

Holy Smokes! Song of the year? HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!! Good grief. — Charles Brehm @bremi (@bremi) December 24, 2020

You dismiss and erase the many conservative women, many of whom are minorities. Conservatives simply dont feel a need to prate identity like its a badge of honor. We just accomplish things. And your view that conservative women are mere tokens is wrong. — Susan Lane (@SusanRLane) December 24, 2020

Teach me how to read minds like you Matt. — DJ (@nfosec19) December 24, 2020

WAP is trash and any characterization otherwise says more about NPR and you than anything else. — Josh Bridgewater (@JeffBridgewate5) December 24, 2020

Why do you think the photo is “unflattering”? — ‘One Horse Pony’ Eric (@eolsn) December 24, 2020

It’s not like the mainstream media ever purposefully used an unflattering photo of President Trump.

What picture of Cardi b would be more appropriate? pic.twitter.com/tUCUTFaQni — Yuppers (@17Kraken76) December 24, 2020

What an absolutely moronic take. You like this photo better jackass? pic.twitter.com/aMiRpdHap2 — Trump’s MAGA now reaching critical KAG levels (@Jlk4USA) December 24, 2020

No, the reason they’re angry is because they know NPR did it to make a certain audience mad. The song is complete trash and everyone knows it. — Ser Caladran ✝️ (@SCaladran) December 24, 2020

Matt – your virtue signal is very weak. Please increase power. We’re having trouble receiving. — Next Stop Willoughby (@212to843) December 24, 2020

Trash song from a trash singer. pic.twitter.com/yEKKpHkqYe — Cody DualSense Richardson (@CodyAce4013) December 24, 2020

Sure, it couldn’t be the lowering of our collective standards by recognizing a song entitled, “Wet Ass Pussy” as “high art”. Say it out loud. Then say it to your kids. — Porkulus 600 (@maddishmaat) December 24, 2020

Do you unironically think that song is good? — Weik Potis (@OiNiAbi) December 24, 2020

Contributing to cultural degradation is about race? “Whores in this house

There’s some whores in this house

There’s some whores in this house

There’s some whores in this house (Hol’ up)

I said certified freak, seven days a week

Wet-ass pussy, make that pullout game weak” — Michael Asher (@michaelasher54) December 24, 2020

Actually, it’s offensive to any woman who no longer feels they need to use their private parts to shock daddy into loving them. — Every Woman (@SenecaTwoPointO) December 24, 2020

Its a nasty disgusting song dude Thats it. Thats the story — Jenniferjoy175⭐⭐⭐ (@Jenniferalbail) December 24, 2020

Can you please site the exact line or lines from the article that confirms the reason for their outrage is that “a black woman made it”. — SkuJo (@davidkarstenss) December 24, 2020

SHE IS DOMINICAN YOU IDIOT! SHE IS LATINA NOT BLACK — ON THE RUN (@run_otr) December 24, 2020

Let’s be clear: Matt Sheffield is painting people with opposing political views as sexist and racist because they don’t like a crappy song. Get a grip man. You look like a fool — Joe Biden’s Leg Hairs (@Voiceoflogic949) December 24, 2020

