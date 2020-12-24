https://www.oann.com/former-japan-pm-abe-apologises-over-political-funding-case/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=former-japan-pm-abe-apologises-over-political-funding-case

December 24, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe apologized to the public on Thursday following a row over his office’s possible violation of election funding laws.

He said he felt moral responsibility and wanted to regain public trust.

(Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski, Ju-min Park; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

