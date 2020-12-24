https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/trump-election-challenge-really-going-blow-after-christmas-says-giuliani?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

“Starting after Christmas,” the challenge to the validity of the Nov. 3 presidential election results “is really going to blow up,” Rudy Giuliani told listeners in a portentous Christmas Day episode of his podcast Common Sense.

“Because the evidence that these crooked television networks, newspapers, Big Tech and the leadership of the Democrat party have been giving you is false — and you’re gonna find it out all at once,” said Giuliani, President Trump’s personal lawyer. “It’s gonna be very shocking to the country.”

Giuliani’s grave warning follows on the heels of another setback in the president’s ongoing legal challenges to the election results.

On Christmas Eve, a federal appeals court upheld a lower court ruling rejecting President Trump’s claim that the Wisconsin Elections Commission acted unconstitutionally in the guidance it provided on “missing or incorrect absentee ballot witness certificate addresses, voters claiming indefinitely confined status, and absentee ballot drop boxes.”

Ruling against the president for a combination of procedural and substantive reasons, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals found that “Wisconsin lawfully appointed its electors in the manner directed by its Legislature” and added that “the President’s claim also fails because of the unreasonable delay that accompanied the challenges the President now wishes to advance against Wisconsin’s election procedures.”

Joe Biden beat Trump in Wisconsin by just over 20,000 votes, according to the official tally.

