Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) called on President Donald Trump to sign the CCP virus relief bill as is, saying there would not be enough votes in the senate to change the direct payment amount to $2,000. Blunt told reporters Thursday that it would be a mistake to try to renegotiate the massive spending package which includes $900 billion in CCP virus relief and is tied to $1.4 trillion to fund the government in 2021. “It took us a long time to get to where we are. I think, reopening that bill would be a mistake,” Blunt said. “The best way out of this is for the President to sign the bill and I still hope that’s what he decides.” After getting the omnibus spending bill on Dec. 22 Trump criticized the CCP virus relief direct payment checks of $600 to individuals while the larger package earmarks billions for foreign countries. …

