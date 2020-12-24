https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/gorka-trump-mainstream-media/2020/12/24/id/1003077

The mainstream media believes it’s never wrong about President Donald Trump, even when it is, according to former White House policy adviser Sebastian Gorka on Newsmax TV.

Appearing on Spicer & Co., Gorka told co-hosts Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith that the media, late-night television and even former President Barack Obama can’t compliment or report fairly when it comes to President Trump.

“Nobody admits they got it wrong, and nobody retracts it [when wrong],” Gorka said. “What worries Obama is, ‘Oh, sorry, yeah, you are the president and you’ve seen the biggest economic growth in American history.’

“There’s never, ever an accounting for the lies and, sometimes, the mistakes, whether it’s Obama, whether it’s CNN, the Washington Post. These guys think they’re made of Teflon.”

Gorka was shown a video clip from the August riots in Kenosha, Wisc. A CNN reporter was seen standing before blazing buildings and cars on fires with an on-screen graphic saying, “mostly peaceful protests.”

“It’s not examples of the media getting it wrong because when you say they got it wrong, it’s a mistake,” Gorka said. “You know, I should have turned left, but I turned right. This isn’t wrong, it’s propaganda.

“’Dude, the building’s on fire behind you! What do you mean mostly peaceful?’ This is who the media have become. They are peddlers of [Democratic National Committee] narratives. They’re not journalists.”

