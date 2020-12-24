https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/house-majority-leader-ends-call-republican-reps-killing-president-trumps-demand-2000-checks-outed/

First no response from the Republicans on the most obvious and corrupt election in world history and now Congressional Republicans want to stop the President’s wishes for providing more in COVID payments to the people.

Joe Biden manufactured 20 million or more votes in the 2020 election in November to steal the race away from record setter President Trump and the Republicans in the House and Senate say nothing. Now this same group wants to prevent Americans from receiving more than $600 in payments in a COVID package? These individuals are not for the people.

President Trump won the 2020 election with more votes than any candidate ever. He crushed the old record set by Barack Obama in 2008 of 69 million. President Trump became the first candidate in US history to surpass 70 million votes. His rallies and unscripted boat parades, car parades and more indicated a big win, but his win was extraordinary.

Of course, the President’s opponent was very weak. This is why it is totally ridiculous unreasonable nonsense to even suggest that senile and basement dwelling Joe Biden overcame this record and won the 2020 election. This was a steal. It was the biggest criminal steal in world history and it must not be allowed.

But the Republicans in the House and Senate are blind to the results. They believe Biden won 20 million or more votes than he really received reaching over 80 million to become the first candidate in history to do so. They remain silent as if they are part of the steal.

Yesterday, there was more proof of this as the Republicans in Congress were caught acting behind the scenes attempting to stop President Trump’s ask to give Americans more money due to Americans challenges with COVID.

Mediaite reports:

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Wednesday ended a call with House Republicans after they began leaking to the media about his effort to kill a proposal that would include direct $2,000 payments to Americans.

It’s time to let these politicians know we won’t put up with a steal and we won’t all China to run our country.

.@realdonaldtrump deserves his day in court, AND we are definitely going to give him his day in Congress. We have a rapidly growing group of House Members and Senators. Jan 6 challenge is on. 🇺🇸 Call your Rep: 202-225-3121 Call your Senators: 202-224-3121#FightForTrump! pic.twitter.com/O9YvytKlrS — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) December 21, 2020

Americans must demand that these people do their job. They are there for us not for themselves and China. Americans won this election and own this country. They work for us. It’s time they acted like they do.

