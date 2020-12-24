https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/energy/japan-announces-plan-eliminate-gas-powered-cars-15-years?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Japan announced Friday it is working toward eliminating gas-powered vehicles within about 15 years as part of a larger initiative to be carbon neutral by the year 2050.

The announcement came one day after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga reaffirmed his country’s commitment to become carbon-free in a Christmas Eve speech.

“Even in the ‘post-corona’ age, we will continue to work hard to realize environmental measures and a decarbonized society as well as a stable energy supply,” Suga pledged.

The Green Growth Strategy released Friday offered a blueprint to generate $2 trillion in growth in green business and investment, including tax incentives and a $19 billion “green fund” for industry.

It focused on increasing reliance on renewable energy and hydrogen and reducing the auto industry’s reliance on carbon-based fuels, according to the Associated Press.

