December 25, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – A Japanese health ministry panel said on Friday the elderly aged 65 or older should be given priority to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The panel also said people with underlying conditions including chronic heart disease, chronic respiratory disease and chronic kidney disease, among others, should also be given priority to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

