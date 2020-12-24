https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/24/jerry-seinfeld-attempts-to-cancel-festivus/

Jerry Seinfeld is attempting to cancel Festivus — which he helped make popular around the world — tweeting that those celebrating should skip the traditional “Airing of Grievances” portion of the holiday:

Sorry, Jerry, but who made you boss? Jason Alexander knows you can’t have Festivus without the Airing of Grievances:

And folks aren’t on board with losing ANOTHER holiday this season:

Oh, we have a long list, too:

Right? Jerry Seinfeld just can’t rip these traditions away from us with a tweet:

It’s “blasphemy,” even:

You can’t put the genie back in the bottle:

Oh, for sure:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...