Jerry Seinfeld is attempting to cancel Festivus — which he helped make popular around the world — tweeting that those celebrating should skip the traditional “Airing of Grievances” portion of the holiday:

Maybe just this once, just for this Festivus 2020, we take pass on the “Airing of Grievances”.. — Jerry Seinfeld (@JerrySeinfeld) December 23, 2020

Sorry, Jerry, but who made you boss? Jason Alexander knows you can’t have Festivus without the Airing of Grievances:

Happy Festivus, my friends. I wish you health, success and happiness. But…I got a lotta problems with you people. 💝 pic.twitter.com/zgShg1y75V — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) December 23, 2020

And folks aren’t on board with losing ANOTHER holiday this season:

I have a problem with this… https://t.co/xn6d3hqqBb — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) December 23, 2020

Oh, we have a long list, too:

Right? Jerry Seinfeld just can’t rip these traditions away from us with a tweet:

But I have so many… https://t.co/RjiRvtFhry — Valerie Volcovici (@ValerieVolco) December 23, 2020

It’s “blasphemy,” even:

You can’t put the genie back in the bottle:

Oh, for sure:

***

