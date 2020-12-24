https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/24/jerry-seinfeld-attempts-to-cancel-festivus/
Jerry Seinfeld is attempting to cancel Festivus — which he helped make popular around the world — tweeting that those celebrating should skip the traditional “Airing of Grievances” portion of the holiday:
Maybe just this once, just for this Festivus 2020, we take pass on the “Airing of Grievances”..
— Jerry Seinfeld (@JerrySeinfeld) December 23, 2020
Sorry, Jerry, but who made you boss? Jason Alexander knows you can’t have Festivus without the Airing of Grievances:
Happy Festivus, my friends. I wish you health, success and happiness. But…I got a lotta problems with you people. 💝 pic.twitter.com/zgShg1y75V
— jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) December 23, 2020
And folks aren’t on board with losing ANOTHER holiday this season:
I have a problem with this… https://t.co/xn6d3hqqBb
— Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) December 23, 2020
Oh, we have a long list, too:
Not this year Jerry… too many grievances. #Festivus https://t.co/ekZHZ2xevT
— Politics (@PaulyPolitics) December 24, 2020
Right? Jerry Seinfeld just can’t rip these traditions away from us with a tweet:
But I have so many… https://t.co/RjiRvtFhry
— Valerie Volcovici (@ValerieVolco) December 23, 2020
It’s “blasphemy,” even:
Blasphemy! https://t.co/oiakehV9FD
— 1080 The FAN (@1080TheFAN) December 23, 2020
You can’t put the genie back in the bottle:
Too late https://t.co/doNU2fTtMw
— Matt Friedman (@MattFriedmanNJ) December 23, 2020
Oh, for sure:
The Feats of Strength are still happening, though. – @CamSullivanFM https://t.co/opCbWGqrjF
— Q107 (@Q107Calgary) December 23, 2020
***