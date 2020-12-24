https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/24/joe-biden-will-make-community-college-free-because-12-years-of-school-is-not-enough-and-why-is-that/

Let’s not forget that Joe Biden’s old boss, Barack Obama, promised to close Guantanamo Bay by the end of his first year in office, and also claimed he’d build a nationwide high-speed rail system. So when Joe Biden promises that community college will be “free,” we’ll believe it when we see it.

Biden’s also good at making arguments against the teachers’ unions without seeming to know it. As we reported Wednesday, Biden said it was unacceptable that students were sitting in cars in library parking lots so they could use the WiFi to attend school virtually. So let’s open up the schools in January, OK? An analysis showed that it was teachers’ unions and politics and not safety most closely linked to school closings.

Now Biden is telling us that 12 years of school isn’t enough in 21st Century America. Why is that? What is it about public schools that makes another two or four years in a community college mandatory to prepare a student for the workforce?

In the 21st century, twelve years of school isn’t enough. That’s why under the Biden-Harris plan, community college will be free — and public colleges and universities will be tuition-free for families earning less than $125,000 a year. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 24, 2020

It’s good that he specified public colleges, because without collecting tuition, how is Harvard going to pay Elizabeth Warren $430,000 to teach two classes? It’s good of all of those faculty members to teach for free.

“free” = taxpayers pay for it. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) December 24, 2020

It’s NEVER free. Never. You’re old enough to know that. — K8thann (@k3rdann) December 24, 2020

The man is old.

Perhaps 16 years of school could be done in 12 if we improved school. — Phillip Morgan (@PhlipPhlops_) December 24, 2020

It’s enough if they’re educated on life skills. Get out of the pocket of the teachers unions and think afresh. — Doug Norman (@ComplexSE) December 24, 2020

But public school didnt even teach people to stay out of crushing debt, maybe it failed? — Forest Mommy 🌲❤🗡🎄🎄 (@ForestMommy) December 24, 2020

maybe we should be look at the reason 12 years of school produces simpletons that read at a 5th grade level, suck at math, and can’t think critically. https://t.co/DpEE1ymKuC — clay martin (@offthe_res) December 24, 2020

Winner of the year tweet right here folks. — Tomaskys Treehouse of Freedom Fort (@Thomas_Fagan) December 24, 2020

If they could read and comprehend at a higher level, colleges would not be able to charge them $60K a year for a “studies” degree. — RIP DiceMan (@FistusGoodus) December 24, 2020

A college degree is already worthless. This ‘plan’ will only make it more so. — John Kincher (@jacksaxet) December 24, 2020

Victims of #WokeLore indoctrination of public schools which no longer require ACT or SAT. No civics classes. No ability to handle any failure. Public schools wish to continue to produce weak minded youth robots for the elite. — President Elect – Glitch (@socialism_blows) December 24, 2020

Because Public Unions, the reason schools are no longer able to actually educate, really need more of our money, as a “reward”. — Dadof7 (@dm6013) December 24, 2020

Decertify teacher unions & use university endowments to pay off tuition loans as reparations for crappy education. — Cyril Matthews (@cnmatthews) December 24, 2020

That would force Democrats to actually take on their shitty teacher unions that don’t teach. How would they ever get into office if they didn’t have legions of people brainwashing partisan politics into American children. Making American Children thinkers is bad for biz — The Collective (@4TheCollective) December 24, 2020

What he is saying is more indoctrination is needed to complete an irreversible comrade. — RidersOnTheStorm (@Raptor7Q) December 24, 2020

We keep having our money fleeced from us to support what amount to little more than indoctrination camps. Abolishing the Dept. of Ed is the moderate position here when you start asking where the money has *really* been funneled to. pic.twitter.com/gWkDcYp0cx — the Forever Skeptic (@zeitgeist1776) December 24, 2020

We need to end the notion that college is a ticket to the middle class – see student debt for proof. We need to teach kids how to make a living and that, more often than not, does not require college. — granada76 (@granada761) December 24, 2020

The irreparable damage begins in Kindergarten. By high school they are less than 50% competent in all subject areas. They complain college is too hard and if you fail them they destroy your reputation. This is the average 20 something of 2020. The future is bleak. — Jeannine Richardson (@COPDLiving) December 24, 2020

My thoughts exactly. 12 years of school should be plenty for most people. Judging by the garbage my daughter brought home, they want to keep them stupid so they can throw more money at college which most of them will fail. — SaliaMaatra (@MaatraSalia) December 24, 2020

Instead of building a nationwide WiFi network, let’s just reopen the schools. And instead of making community college free, how about making a K-12 education worth something again? Maybe teach civics for real instead of using it as a cover to teach critical race theory and oppression studes.

Related:

AOC says Republicans telling her they worked their way through college ‘sound like folks who speak of the days when Hershey bars were 5¢ at the general store’ https://t.co/4jLslS1ndR — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 5, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

