A judge in Fulton County, Ga., dismissed a GOP lawsuit on Thursday that sought to block voters from using absentee ballot drop boxes after normal business hours.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that the lawsuit, brought by Georgia’s Republican Party and the Republican National Committee (RNC), sought to prevent ballots from being received after business hours, typically no later than 5 p.m.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Kimberly Esmond Adams ruled Thursday afternoon that she did not have jurisdiction in the case due to sovereign immunity laws, the newspaper reported.

“The eyes of the nation are on Georgia, closely watching this process,” an attorney for the state GOP told the Journal-Constitution. “This case is absolutely not about the expansion or dilution of voter rights. … This case and this motion is about ensuring that individual counties, 159 within the state of Georgia, do not themselves alter the election rules.”

The Hill has reached out to the RNC and Georgia’s Republican Party for comment.

Georgia’s runoff elections on Jan. 5 will determine which party controls the Senate for the first two years of President-elect Joe BidenJoe BidenTrump administration advances bomb sale to Saudis Klobuchar: Trump ‘trying to burn this country down on his way out’ OVERNIGHT ENERGY: EPA declines to tighten air quality standard for smog | Green groups sue over Trump bid to open Alaska’s Tongass forest to logging MORE‘s administration. Democrats need to oust both Sens. David Perdue David PerdueTrump leaves Washington in limbo with relief threat Georgia governor waves off Trump’s calls to primary him Georgia Senate candidates Ossoff, Warnock back Trump’s call for K checks MORE (R) and Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerTrump leaves Washington in limbo with relief threat Loeffler said she’d consider backing ,000 checks Georgia governor waves off Trump’s calls to primary him MORE (R) in order to win back the Senate.

The effort by Republicans to limit absentee ballot drop-off hours comes as President Trump Donald TrumpMcCarthy to offer UC request to revisit foreign spending in omnibus GOP senator on Trump pardons: ‘This is rotten to the core’ Trump pardons Manafort, Stone and Charles Kushner in latest round MORE has refused to accept the results of the November election.

Congress meets on Jan. 6 to certify the Electoral College results.

