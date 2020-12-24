https://www.theepochtimes.com/limbaugh-feeling-extremely-fortunate-this-christmas-after-battle-with-cancer_3632056.html

Rush Limbaugh said on his last show in 2020 on Wednesday that he felt especially grateful to listeners and supporters this Christmas as he faces lung cancer.

“I feel extremely fortunate and lucky. And because I’ve been able to outlive the diagnosis, I’ve been able to receive and hear and process some of the most wonderful, nice things about me that I might not have ever heard if I had not gotten sick.” the eminent conservative radio show host said.

Limbaugh said he always feels “great gratitude” at the Christmas time of year, and it’s no different this year.

In January 2020, he received a “terminal diagnosis” of stage 4 lung cancer. He said that at the time he was “shocked” and wouldn’t accept the diagnosis for a week.

“I wasn’t expected to make it to October, and then to November, and then to December,” he said. “And yet, here I am and today, got some problems, but I’m feeling pretty good today… God knows how important this program is for me today. ”

The 69-year-old conservative radio host said that ever since being diagnosed, he “began to receive all of the outpouring of love and affection from everywhere in my life from so many of you in so many ways and from my family.”

He said, “My point in all of this is to say thanks and tell everybody involved how much I love you from the bottom of a sizable and growing and still-beating heart. ”

He criticized “Alleged President-elect Biden” for his less-than optimistic holiday message during which he said, “Our darkest days are ahead of us.”

“If I were president-elect of the country, it’s the last thing I would say. Even if I believed it, I doubt that I would put it this way. But I don’t believe this anyway,” Limbaugh said.

Limbaugh is the most popular radio host in the country, with 15.5 million listeners weekly by Dec. 2019, according to Talkers, an institution that tracks talk radio. He’s the top conservative talk radio host.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

