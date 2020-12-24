https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/24/lincoln-project-senior-advisor-would-rather-be-homeless-than-take-one-dime-from-that-monster-president-trump/

Here’s a tweet that almost escaped Siraj Hashmi’s list, but he managed to catch a screenshot before it was deleted. We can’t quite figure it out, though; maybe that’s why Rachel Bitecofer, a senior adviser to the Lincoln Project, decided to take it down. It appears that she’s upset that it was President Trump and not the Squad who demanded those stimulus checks go from a “ridiculously low” $600 to $2,000. She’d rather go homeless than take that monster’s blood money.

But then she says she’s rushing to deposit it. Maybe because Trump’s signature’s not on this one?

Yes?

