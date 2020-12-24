https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/24/lincoln-project-senior-advisor-would-rather-be-homeless-than-take-one-dime-from-that-monster-president-trump/

Here’s a tweet that almost escaped Siraj Hashmi’s list, but he managed to catch a screenshot before it was deleted. We can’t quite figure it out, though; maybe that’s why Rachel Bitecofer, a senior adviser to the Lincoln Project, decided to take it down. It appears that she’s upset that it was President Trump and not the Squad who demanded those stimulus checks go from a “ridiculously low” $600 to $2,000. She’d rather go homeless than take that monster’s blood money.

But then she says she’s rushing to deposit it. Maybe because Trump’s signature’s not on this one?

Siraj’s List > Santa’s List — Raj (@rajboshmahal) December 24, 2020

The most lib take I’ve read all week — Trevino (@3stradaOrNada) December 24, 2020

Sounds like a rational human — It’s Dr. MaCabee🇺🇸 (@Sean_MaCabee) December 24, 2020

TDS persists even after he lost. Amazing — JamesR (@JamesTR51) December 24, 2020

Oh – $78 million for The Lincoln Project? Count me IN. — Damin Toell (@damintoell) December 24, 2020

Oh come on, you have to feel some pity for someone in such a state. — Mosbius Designs (@_ClassicShmosby) December 24, 2020

The number of people Trump has broken are infinite. — Keith ⛄⛄⛄Burton (@bbeekk321) December 24, 2020

So wait is she taking the Trump bucks or nah? — Tucker Carlson’s Furrowed Brow (@Chimp_HQ) December 24, 2020

Yes?

Being broke to own the cons — Āüšţìñ (@austin63867) December 24, 2020

So the first one that DJT signed was ok, but not a second one?! “Some men you just can’t reach.” — jaeger71 (@jaeger71) December 24, 2020

Does, um does she know the money isn’t actually from DJT? — Jason Hamby (@IPAzRGR8) December 24, 2020

What a freakin idiot. It’s the American taxpayer’s money. — majbugman (@majbugman) December 24, 2020

I read a few of her tweets. She’s either mental or just really bitter — GSW BS, CPA, CIA, CGMA (@GSWIndiana) December 24, 2020

You’d think she’d have the balls to stand by her stupidity by now. If you’re going to post something so obnoxiously moronic you should at least not delete it like a coward. — grumblepantsmcgee (@awkwardwhitee) December 24, 2020

