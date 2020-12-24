https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/soccer-coach-arizona-phoenix-covid/2020/12/24/id/1003051

A longtime Phoenix soccer coach, his wife, and his mother all died from COVID-19 within a matter of weeks in December, reports ABC15.

Fred Delgado and wife, Sandra, married for 46 years, tested positive for the virus in early December. They were admitted to Abrazo Arrowhead in Phoenix and died shortly after due to coronavirus complications.

Sandra died on Dec. 7 and Fred on Dec. 20. Fred’s mother, Lidia Delgado, died at a different hospital on Dec. 17.

“It’s been a nightmare, it’s felt like a nightmare that we can’t wake up from,” said Jennifer Grady, Fred and Sandra’s only daughter.

“It’s a shock, it’s grief, it’s sadness, it’s unthinkable really,” said Freddy Delgado, Fred and Sandra’s eldest son. “They didn’t live in fear, they didn’t live in a bubble. They still would take precautions; they took a calculated risk and unfortunately this virus was devastating to them and our family.”

Fred Delgado coached soccer in Phoenix since the 1980s.

News of their death comes as COVID-19 cases surge in the U.S. — 228,131 new cases were reported Wednesday along with 3,359 deaths.

