Police in Fargo, North Carolina have identified a man seen on surveillance video smashing the windows of Republican Sen. John Hoeven’s office on December 21.

Footage shows the man, wearing jeans and a dark hoodie and holding an ax, walking up a set of stairs toward Hoeven’s office suite. He then smashes the windows of the office and walks away. Police asked the public for help identifying the man on Monday, calling the incident an act of “vandalism” in a Facebook post.

“Yesterday, Dec. 21, 2020, at 9:09 a..m. a Fargo Officer responded to a report of vandalism at Senator Hoeven’s Office,” the Fargo Police Department wrote. “Video provided to the officer shows a male suspect walk up the stairs in the skyway towards Senator Hoeven’s Office and strike the windows with what appears to be an axe.”

The department included video footage of the incident as well. On Tuesday, December 22, Fargo police updated the post to say the man in the video “has been positively identified,” adding that the assigned detective “will complete a report and forward it to the State’s Attorney’s Office.”

The Hill reported that it was Hoeven’s office who reported the vandalism to police.

“We reported it and appreciate the dedicated work of our law enforcement,” said Alex Finken, a Hoeven spokesperson.

“The Cass County State’s Attorney Birch Burdick told The Hill that they received a copy of the report Thursday morning. The case will be reviewed by a prosecutor, who will determine any appropriate charges,” the Hill reported.

Republican offices and homes have been the target of vandals for years. Just about every year, when Democrats start protesting across the country, they travel to the home of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to yell at him and his family.

In 2018, ahead of the midterm elections, vandals in Winnebago County, Illinois spray-painted the word “rape” multiple times on the county Republican headquarters. They also painted “shame” and “9/27/18,” the day Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh defended himself from dubious sexual assault allegations.

In 2020, just before the election, far-left Antifa activists “allegedly vandalized the home of then-Republican congressional candidate Madison Cawthorn and a county GOP office in North Carolina,” The Daily Wire’s Jon Brown reported at the time.

“At 4:55am last morning, activists from far-left fringe Antifa groups acted on the aggressive rhetoric of my opponent and committed gross acts of vandalism and destruction of property across this district,” Cawthorn posted on Facebook after the attack. “My opponent’s strike force inflicted thousands of dollars of damage to both public and private property.”

Cawthorn, who uses a wheelchair, ended up winning his election.

Earlier in 2020, protesters destroyed a College Republicans information table at the University of California-Santa Cruz. They also reportedly spit on an American flag.

In February, a man in Florida drove his vehicle into a tent full of Republican volunteers, later telling police he hated President Donald Trump and decided to attack the volunteers because “someone had to take a stand,” The Daily Wire’s Ryan Saavedra reported.

