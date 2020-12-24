https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/24/mark-hamill-wants-star-trek-star-wars-and-marvel-to-sue-the-space-force-over-logo-slogan-appropriation/

Actor Mark Hamill wants Marvel, Star Trek and Star Wars to sue the Space Force over logo and slogan appropriation.

He writes:

“So they grab the “Guardians” from your movies, they use the “Force” from our movies… then they have the gall to just steal their logo from “Star Trek”? Let’s file a 3-way joint lawsuit & really nail these larcenous bastards! ”

So they grab the “Guardians” from your movies, they use the “Force” from our movies… then they have the gall to just steal their logo from “Star Trek”? Let’s file a 3-way joint lawsuit & really nail these larcenous bastards! 🚀🪐☄️👽🛰️🌠#MayTheDorksBeWithYou https://t.co/AAbOexR4WY pic.twitter.com/0zIdLldcrB — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 23, 2020

This was in response to Marvel director-writer James Gunn who tweeted, “Can we sue this dork?” when Vice President Mike Pence announced that Space Force personnel would be now known as “Guardians”:

Can we sue this dork? https://t.co/9skZ8aG446 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 19, 2020

Or maybe Space Force should be suing YOU dorks?

“Guardians of the Galaxy,” the film version, is from 2014. Guardians, as used with Space Force, is based on a slogan from 1983:

The opportunity to name a force is a momentous responsibility. Guardians is a name with a long history in space operations, tracing back to the original command motto of Air Force Space Command in 1983, “Guardians of the High Frontier.” — United States Space Force (@SpaceForceDoD) December 18, 2020

As for “The Force” in Space Force, George Lucas was 3-years-old when the Air Force was spun-off as its own branch of the military in 1947:

And regarding the Star Trek logo, the delta symbol was used as early as 1942 by the then U.S. Army Air Forces:

A U.S. Space Force spokesperson just sent Yello this statement on their logo pic.twitter.com/V0WemdkdEq — Hunter Schwarz (@hunterschwarz) January 24, 2020

Other than that, so close!

