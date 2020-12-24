https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/24/mark-hamill-wants-star-trek-star-wars-and-marvel-to-sue-the-space-force-over-logo-slogan-appropriation/

Actor Mark Hamill wants Marvel, Star Trek and Star Wars to sue the Space Force over logo and slogan appropriation.

He writes:

“So they grab the “Guardians” from your movies, they use the “Force” from our movies… then they have the gall to just steal their logo from “Star Trek”? Let’s file a 3-way joint lawsuit & really nail these larcenous bastards! ”

This was in response to Marvel director-writer James Gunn who tweeted, “Can we sue this dork?” when Vice President Mike Pence announced that Space Force personnel would be now known as “Guardians”:

Or maybe Space Force should be suing YOU dorks?

“Guardians of the Galaxy,” the film version, is from 2014. Guardians, as used with Space Force, is based on a slogan from 1983:

As for “The Force” in Space Force, George Lucas was 3-years-old when the Air Force was spun-off as its own branch of the military in 1947:

And regarding the Star Trek logo, the delta symbol was used as early as 1942 by the then U.S. Army Air Forces:

Other than that, so close!

