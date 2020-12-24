https://justthenews.com/government/security/massive-vehicle-explosion-rocks-nashville-police-believe-it-was-intentional-act?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Nashville police and federal authorities are investigating a massive vehicle explosion Friday morning that damaged several buildings in the downtown area and injured three people. Authorities said they were treating the Christmas morning explosion as an “intentional act.”

“An explosion linked to a vehicle occurred at 6:30 this morning outside 166 2nd Ave N downtown. Investigation active by MNPD & federal partners,” the Nashville police tweeted.

The police said the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were assisting the investigation, which closed down more than a city bloc.

“This appears to have been an intentional act. Law enforcement is closing downtown streets as investigation continues,” the police tweeted.

Several news reports indicated the vehicle was an RV and that three people were hospitalized with injuries.

“It looks like a bomb went off,” Mayor John Cooper said as he toured damage, according to a report by the Tennessean.

