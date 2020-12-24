https://www.theblaze.com/news/merry-christmas-eve-from-all-of-us-to-you

On behalf of the staff on the news team at TheBlaze, allow me to wish all of you, our readers, a very Merry Christmas. Thank you all for reading our articles, subscribing to the channel, and for all the positive feedback you provide for everything we do. We would not be here without you, our readers, and we are thankful and grateful for each one of you.

Tomorrow, so that our staff can enjoy the day off with their families, we will take the day off from covering the news, and will instead post a series of Christmas messages from the staff. We hope you will read and enjoy them.

Our best to you and yours on this special day.

-TheBlaze news staff

