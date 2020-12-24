https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/24/miami-vice-brazilian-politician-added-to-growing-list-of-covid-lockdown-hypocrites/

In the past several months we’ve brought you countless stories about “lockdowns for thee but not for me” politicians and other public officials in the U.S., but in fairness to those people, the hypocrisy is also an international affair:

I am not keeping track of hypocrites internationally but here’s another one: https://t.co/Frpx0lFtcB — Karol Markowicz (@karol) December 24, 2020

It appears that the governor of São Paulo, Brazil, after imposing strict lockdowns in his corner of the world, jetted off to Miami ahead of Christmas Eve:

Seeing reports Sao Paulo’s governor has flown to Miami for Christmas right after decreeing new COVID restrictions at home. He joins governor of California, mayors of Denver & Austin, & others in “Quarantine for you, normalcy for me” parade. Is good leadership really that hard? — Brian Winter (@BrazilBrian) December 23, 2020

The conservative Governor of São Paulo, @jdoriajr, home to the hemisphere’s largest city, has imposed strict lockdowns, including stricter ones recently, demanding everyone stay home. He just got caught yesterday in Miami with his wife, for a warm Christmas & New Year’s holiday. pic.twitter.com/epytBUbr4e — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 24, 2020

When social media predictably exploded in rage that the very wealthy governor jetted off to Miami after locking down São Paulo residents for months, he immediately announced he was returning to Brazil, with the excuse that the Vice Governor tested positive for COVID. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 24, 2020

They always regret getting caught:

Update: Doria cancels trip, says he’ll return home from Miami following public uproar – and after his vice, who he’d left in charge, tested positive this morning for COVID-19 — Brian Winter (@BrazilBrian) December 23, 2020

So many of these proponents of lockdowns clearly don’t believe their own warnings.

We’ve only scratched the surface. These hypocritical bastids. https://t.co/pjrNeF9Ygj — Michael Berry (@MichaelBerrySho) December 24, 2020

As they do. Our political elites, no matter their ideologies, are all the same. Hypocrites, liars, grifters and cynics only in it for themselves. Their skin in the game is ours. https://t.co/Nbg3zhLNJe — Shawn (@shawn_0707) December 24, 2020

What’s up with all these hypocrites. https://t.co/XLqQTLGGOK — Sherlock Scones (@sharlascones) December 24, 2020

Too late. Vice-governor already nicknamed ‘Miami Vice.’ — Fabio Nehme (@fabio_nehme) December 23, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

