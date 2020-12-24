https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/mom-applauds-chick-fil-accommodating-autistic-childs-unique-request/

(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – A Texas mom is lauding a local Chick-fil-A for how it handled a unique breakfast order for her 8-year-old son who is autistic.

Marlee Olivarez, in a Facebook post, says she and her son, Matthew, went through the drive-through window at the Edinburg, Texas, Chick-fil-A, where she ordered a Hash Brown Scramble Bowl – a breakfast bowl – for Matthew.

Because Matthew prefers the ingredients not to touch each other, Olivarez asked if the ingredients – egg, chicken, hash browns and cheese – could be separated.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

