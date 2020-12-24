https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/democrats-house-irannucleardeal/2020/12/24/id/1003087

One hundred fifty House Democrats have signed a letter endorsing Joe Biden’s expressed plans to re-enter the Iran nuclear deal without any conditions, including one who voted for a resolution condemning the deal five years ago, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency reported.

“We strongly endorse your call for Iran to return to strict compliance with the nuclear deal, the United States to rejoin the agreement, and subsequent follow-on negotiations,” says the letter, which concluded its signature-gathering phase on Wednesday, the JTA reported.

The website claimed that the purpose of the letter was to assure Biden that he would not face a veto threat should he reject any resolution or legislation that attempted to block his re-entry into the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action negotiated by the Obama administration in 2015.

President Donald Trump in 2018 withdrew the United States from the agreement, which lessened sanctions on Iran ostensibly for restrictions on its nuclear weapons program.

The 150 members bring the total to four more than would be necessary to support Biden should a House majority try to limit his efforts.

Among the 150 is California Rep. Brad Sherman, 66, a four-term Jewish Democrat from the state’s 30th Congressional District northwest of Los Angles who voted in support of a resolution condemning the deal.

At the time, Sherman decried the agreement for allowing Iran to access billions of dollars frozen by sanctions and “to have an unlimited quantity of centrifuges of unlimited quality, as well as heavy water reactors and reprocessing facilities” within 15 years.

Aside from the nuclear deal, Sherman criticized Iran for its support of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s support for terrorist groups like Hezbollah, Hamas and Houthi rebels and for holding American hostages.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

