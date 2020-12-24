https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/msnbc-doom-gloom-doc-dont-get-overly-optimistic-covid-19-vaccine-decades-long-battle-video/

MSNBC rolled out a doom and gloom doc Thursday morning who warned Americans not to get overly optimistic about a Covid vaccine because we are in for a “decades-long battle.”

Dr. William Haseltine promoted his books on Covid as he fear-mongered.

Dr. Haseltine doesn’t want Americans to forget about Covid and go on with their lives because he has books to sell.

“We need to follow the rules and we are not following the rules,” the doctor said as he warned people against “vaccine euphoria.”

TRENDING: JUST IN: President Trump Announces 26 New Christmas Pardons Including Paul Manafort and Roger Stone

“I think in the next few weeks that we have our own homegrown strains, and we have to start thinking about adjusting the vaccines. So this is probably going to be much more like a decades-long battle that we have with the flu than a once and done battle that we’ve had with polio,” he said.

“15 days to slow the spread” turned into “lockdown orders until we have a vaccine” to “even with a vaccine we need to wear masks and stay home for decades.”

WATCH:

MSNBC guest Dr. William Haseltine: Don’t get overly optimistic about the Covid vaccine, we’re in for a “decades-long battle” pic.twitter.com/K6tcvCelpv — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 24, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

