Christmas is upon us, and what better way to inject some 2020-style “science” into the occasion than by having Neil deGrasse Tyson help throw a wrench into the story of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer? Here goes:
Santa doesn’t know Zoology:
Both male & female Reindeer grow antlers. But all male Reindeer lose their antlers in the late fall, well-before Christmas.
So Santa’s reindeer, which all sport antlers, are therefore all female, which means Rudolf has been misgendered. pic.twitter.com/fkHqhJM7dY
— Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) December 25, 2020
Senator Ted Cruz and others have some thoughts about that one:
Next you’re going to tell me he doesn’t fly all around the world in one night, come down all our chimneys, and leave presents for good little boys & girls.
Bah humbug. A lump of coal for you.
🎄🎄🎄#MerryChristmas https://t.co/90lw7SmyHn
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 25, 2020
Yes, the problem here is the “misgendering” of the FLYING F^CKING REINDEER.
Put down the eggnog, NDT.
— Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) December 25, 2020
Thank you for fact-checking the story about flying reindeer with the one whose nose lights up, Neil https://t.co/ZLoypa4BHp
— Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) December 25, 2020
The amazing thing about this tweet – and it has to be deliberate, so I sort of respect the hustle – is it gets progressively more obnoxious the further along you read. About midway through you say to yourself “wow there’s no way this could get more obnoxious” then bam, punchline. https://t.co/QuHNsMikzG
— Omri Ceren (@omriceren) December 25, 2020
It’s certainly a piece of work.
“I’m a thief of joy because someone told me that made me cool when I was 12.” https://t.co/HnzjFcvUWu
— Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) December 25, 2020
This guy must be fun at Christmas parties. https://t.co/5M13nG2BFd
— Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) December 25, 2020
Yeah, it’d be like Vox standing next to you all night.
Otherwise though the glowing nose part is excellent science
— Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) December 25, 2020
And the flying sleigh thing with Santa on board? Could happen!
OFFS that’s enough Twitter for me. https://t.co/g3meGM7pae
— Joe Buck. (@JosephBuck321) December 25, 2020
That’s not a bad idea. And on that note, Merry Christmas, everybody, from all of us at Twitchy! God bless you and your families.