https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/24/neil-degrasse-tyson-enlightens-everyones-christmas-by-explaining-how-rudolph-the-red-nosed-reindeer-has-been-misgendered/

Christmas is upon us, and what better way to inject some 2020-style “science” into the occasion than by having Neil deGrasse Tyson help throw a wrench into the story of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer? Here goes:

Santa doesn’t know Zoology: Both male & female Reindeer grow antlers. But all male Reindeer lose their antlers in the late fall, well-before Christmas. So Santa’s reindeer, which all sport antlers, are therefore all female, which means Rudolf has been misgendered. pic.twitter.com/fkHqhJM7dY — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) December 25, 2020

Senator Ted Cruz and others have some thoughts about that one:

Next you’re going to tell me he doesn’t fly all around the world in one night, come down all our chimneys, and leave presents for good little boys & girls. Bah humbug. A lump of coal for you. 🎄🎄🎄#MerryChristmas https://t.co/90lw7SmyHn — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 25, 2020

Yes, the problem here is the “misgendering” of the FLYING F^CKING REINDEER. Put down the eggnog, NDT. — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) December 25, 2020

Thank you for fact-checking the story about flying reindeer with the one whose nose lights up, Neil https://t.co/ZLoypa4BHp — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) December 25, 2020

The amazing thing about this tweet – and it has to be deliberate, so I sort of respect the hustle – is it gets progressively more obnoxious the further along you read. About midway through you say to yourself “wow there’s no way this could get more obnoxious” then bam, punchline. https://t.co/QuHNsMikzG — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) December 25, 2020

It’s certainly a piece of work.

“I’m a thief of joy because someone told me that made me cool when I was 12.” https://t.co/HnzjFcvUWu — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) December 25, 2020

This guy must be fun at Christmas parties. https://t.co/5M13nG2BFd — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) December 25, 2020

Yeah, it’d be like Vox standing next to you all night.

Otherwise though the glowing nose part is excellent science — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) December 25, 2020

And the flying sleigh thing with Santa on board? Could happen!

OFFS that’s enough Twitter for me. https://t.co/g3meGM7pae — Joe Buck. (@JosephBuck321) December 25, 2020

That’s not a bad idea. And on that note, Merry Christmas, everybody, from all of us at Twitchy! God bless you and your families.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

