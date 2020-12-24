https://www.dailywire.com/news/neil-degrasse-tyson-santa-doesnt-know-zoology-rudolph-was-misgendered

Science author Neil deGrasse Tyson took to Twitter on Christmas Eve to share that, in his view, it isn’t scientifically possible for Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, the flying reindeer with a glowing nose that Santa Claus trusts to help him deliver presents every year, to be male.

“Santa doesn’t know Zoology: Both male & female Reindeer grow antlers. But all male Reindeer lose their antlers in the late fall, well-before Christmas,” observed Tyson, before offering his followers the big kicker: “So Santa’s reindeer, which all sport antlers, are therefore all female, which means Rudolf has been misgendered.”

Tyson also determined that Santa must be knowledgable in physics, on account that Rudolph’s nose is the perfect color for navigating poor weather. “Santa Knows Physics: Of all colors, Red light penetrates fog best. That’s why Benny the Blue-nosed reindeer never got the gig.”

Commenters on Twitter promptly started roasting Tyson for offering his latest scientific assessment on Santa’s reindeer.

“This guy must be fun at Christmas parties,” tweeted Tim Murtaugh.

“Next you’re going to tell us that reindeer can’t actually fly,” tweeted Amber Athey.

“That’s ridiculous,” said Greg Price. “Next you’re gonna tell us that his nose doesn’t actually glow red.”

“Otherwise though the glowing nose part is excellent science,” tweeted Ron Coleman.

“Imagine looking at a picture of flying reindeer and being like, science says this is inaccurate because … male reindeer don’t have antlers in the winter,” tweeted Jerry Dunleavy.

“My god, you really are the biggest wet blanket, aren’t you?” tweeted Alex VanNess.

