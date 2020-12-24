https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/new-york-lose-u-s-house-seat-many-people-fleeing/

(NATIONAL PULSE) – More residents escaped from New York over the last year than from any other state, according to estimates released by the U.S. Census Bureau on Tuesday.

Some 126,355 people hightailed it out of the Empire State between July 2019 and July 2020, a dip of 0.65 percent, the preliminary figures show.

New York has been losing locals since 2016, but the most recent drop was significantly larger than in years past.

