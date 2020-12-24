https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/newt-gingrich-says-will-not-accept-joe-biden-president/

Millions of Americans do not accept the outcome of the 2020 election. Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich is one of them.

The irregularities in voting, the flooding of the country with mail-in ballots, the pausing of vote counting in the middle of the night and more. When you put it all together, it’s just too much to bear.

Gingrich made his thoughts known in a recent op-ed for the Washington Times:

Why I will not accept Joe Biden as president

A smart friend of mine who is a moderate liberal asked why I was not recognizing Joe Biden's victory. The friend made the case that Mr. Biden had gotten more votes, and historically we recognize the person with the most votes. Normally, we accept the outcome of elections just as we accept the outcomes of sporting events. So, my friend asked why was 2020 different? Having spent more than four years watching the left #Resist President Donald Trump and focus entirely on undoing and undermining the 2016 election, it took me several days to understand the depth of my own feelings. As I thought about it, I realized my anger and fear were not narrowly focused on votes. My unwillingness to relax and accept that the election grew out of a level of outrage and alienation unlike anything I had experienced in more than 60 years involvement in public affairs. The challenge is that I — and other conservatives — are not disagreeing with the left within a commonly understood world. We live in alternative worlds.

Read the rest here.

Trump tweeted about it:

“@NewtGingrich Pens Op-Ed on Election Saying he will not Accept Joe Biden as President” @OANN Newt Gingrich gets it, we are going to WIN! https://t.co/PBHZo2LLNu pic.twitter.com/uG2HjCEo9G — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2020

Millions of Americans feel the same way.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

