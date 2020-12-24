https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/ny-times-maggie-haberman-attacks-president-trump-white-house-reporters-work-early-christmas-eve/

President Trump left the White House Wednesday afternoon to spend Christmas at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. The White House press office released the daily guidance and press schedule for Thursday that noted a call time for the out of town press pool of 7:30 a.m. That triggered New York Times White House reporter Maggie Haberman to lash out at Trump, accusing him of sticking it to the press out of hatred by setting an early morning start time on Christmas Eve.

“A way to stick it to the WH press corps he hates is a 7:30 AM call time on Christmas Eve for a currently empty public schedule”

Reporters were also put out that the notice also included a statement on the President’s work activities.

TRENDING: JUST IN: President Trump Announces 26 New Christmas Pardons Including Paul Manafort and Roger Stone

Examples of reaction to Haberman:

On a related note, President Trump signed a bill Wednesday for a memorial to fallen journalists.

On Wednesday, December 23, 2020, the President signed into law:

H.R. 3465, the “Fallen Journalist Memorial Act, which authorizes the Fallen Journalist Memorial Foundation to establish a commemorative work in the District of Columbia to commemorate America’s commitment to a free press by honoring journalist who sacrificed their lives to that cause;

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...