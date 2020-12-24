https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/ny-times-maggie-haberman-attacks-president-trump-white-house-reporters-work-early-christmas-eve/

President Trump left the White House Wednesday afternoon to spend Christmas at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. The White House press office released the daily guidance and press schedule for Thursday that noted a call time for the out of town press pool of 7:30 a.m. That triggered New York Times White House reporter Maggie Haberman to lash out at Trump, accusing him of sticking it to the press out of hatred by setting an early morning start time on Christmas Eve.

“A way to stick it to the WH press corps he hates is a 7:30 AM call time on Christmas Eve for a currently empty public schedule”

A way to stick it to the WH press corps he hates is a 7:30 AM call time on Christmas Eve for a currently empty public schedule https://t.co/yqdfyBYMeL — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) December 24, 2020

Reporters were also put out that the notice also included a statement on the President’s work activities.

Examples of reaction to Haberman:

Reporters complaining about working near the beach in 70° sunshine while millions of Americans can’t work is about as out of touch as it gets https://t.co/VYsWLXIsOA — Jon Street (@JonStreet) December 24, 2020

People who’ve never missed a paycheck, who spent the year lecturing people to stay home and shut up as they went broke, whining about someone having to show up to their overpaid job early is my favorite Twitter. #Caring https://t.co/lPj7Mm3MYX — Reverend Doctor Jill Biden Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) December 24, 2020

There are U.S. troops all over the world, many with young families, who will not be home for Christmas. I think the WH press corps will be okay. https://t.co/fEqfAxjkBN — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) December 24, 2020

On a related note, President Trump signed a bill Wednesday for a memorial to fallen journalists.

On Wednesday, December 23, 2020, the President signed into law: H.R. 3465, the “Fallen Journalist Memorial Act, which authorizes the Fallen Journalist Memorial Foundation to establish a commemorative work in the District of Columbia to commemorate America’s commitment to a free press by honoring journalist who sacrificed their lives to that cause;

