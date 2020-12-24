https://thehill.com/homenews/house/531569-ohio-republican-knocks-trump-criticism-of-spending-bill-100-of-the-items-he

GOP Rep. Anthony GonzalezAnthony GonzalezHouse Republicans who didn’t sign onto the Texas lawsuit Cheney, top GOP lawmakers ask Trump campaign for proof of election fraud House Hispanic Republicans welcome four new members MORE (R-Ohio) rebuked President Trump over his criticism of a $2.3 trillion package to provide coronavirus relief and fund the government.

Gonzalez said Trump was misleading the public when he criticized the bill earlier this week, suggesting it was funding too many overseas projects and that it did not provide large enough stimulus checks to American families.

“If @realDonaldTrump didn’t want money going to foreign countries, he shouldn’t have asked for it. 100% of the items he complained about last night were either a lie (i.e. illegals aren’t getting $1800) or things in HIS budget (all the foreign aid),” the Ohio Republican tweeted.

“Finally, people are conflating 2 things. The covid deal had none of the pork that is being discussed. It was, however, combined with the omnibus. The omni had tons of pork. Again, though, this was Trump’s pork,” he added.

The rebuke from the congressman comes after Trump criticized Congress over the $2.3 trillion package that they passed Monday, which includes $900 billion in coronavirus relief and $1.4 trillion to fund the government until next October.

Trump pointed to the size of the stimulus checks and provisions including $85.5 million for assistance to Cambodia and $40 million for the Kennedy Center in Washington in his criticism, suggesting the package’s funding priorities are misguided.

“A few months ago, Congress started negotiations on a new package to get urgently needed help to the American people. It’s taken forever. However, the bill they are now planning to send back to my desk is much different than anticipated. It really is a disgrace,” Trump said in a video posted to Twitter.

“Despite all of this wasteful spending and much more, the $900 billion package provides hardworking taxpayers with only $600 each in relief payments, and not enough money is given to small businesses, and in particular restaurants, whose owners have suffered so grievously,” he added.

The president’s video has put congressional pressure on Republicans in recent days to salvage the $2.3 trillion package. Democrats are introducing a bill to boost the stimulus checks to $2,000.

Gonzalez noted the confusion comes as some House Republicans have said they will challenge the Electoral College vote in Congress in January.

“[T]he @HouseGOP has stood by him for 4 years. If he thinks going on twitter and trashing the bill his team negotiated and we supported on his behalf is going to bring more people to his side in this election fiasco, I hope he’s wrong, though I guess we’ll see,” he said.

