https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/531652-ossoff-warnock-each-rake-in-over-100-million-in-recent-months

Democratic Georgia Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock have broken fundraising records over the last two months, with each of the candidates raising over $100 million in the Senate runoffs that are set to determine which party controls the upper chamber.

Ossoff has now become the best-funded Senate candidate in U.S. history, raising $106.8 million in two months, according to multiple reports.

The Democrat is running against Sen. David PerdueDavid PerdueTrump leaves Washington in limbo with relief threat Georgia governor waves off Trump’s calls to primary him Georgia Senate candidates Ossoff, Warnock back Trump’s call for K checks MORE (R-Ga.), who has not yet reported his campaign financials, according to multiple reports. Candidates have until Thursday at midnight to file their reports with the Federal Election Commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ossoff ended the period between Oct. 15 through Dec. 16 with $17.5 million in the bank after spending $93.5 million.

Grassroots donors, or those contributing less than $200, gave Ossoff $49.6 million, according to Bloomberg News.

Warnock, who is challenging Sen. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerTrump leaves Washington in limbo with relief threat Loeffler said she’d consider backing ,000 checks Georgia governor waves off Trump’s calls to primary him MORE (R-Ga.), raised $103.4 million over the same period, spending $86.1 million. The Georgia reverend’s campaign had $22.8 million in cash as of Thursday.

Loeffler’s campaign reported raising $64 million and ending the period between Oct. 15 through Dec. 16, Politico reported.

South Carolina’s Jaime Harrison, who challenged GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamTrump vetoes defense bill, setting up potential override Barr leaves behind conflicting legacy at DOJ Trump slams relief bill, calls on Congress to increase stimulus money MORE in the state’s 2020 Senate race, set the previous fundraising record for one quarter with $57.9 million raised in the third quarter of this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

A slate of outside groups and both parties’ senatorial committees do not have to report their fundraising until after the Jan. 5 runoff, Politico noted. That means voters will cast their ballots before the source of some fundraising becomes public information.

The January elections will determine if Republicans maintain control of the Senate. If both Democratic candidates win their respective races, Democrats and Republicans will hold 50 seats in the upper chamber, and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisEsquire names Jake Tapper ‘The King of Truth’ in 2020 San Francisco mayor says Harris replacement pick ‘a real blow to the African American community’ Newsom taps Shirley Weber to serve as California secretary of state MORE will be able to cast tie-breaking votes.

The Hill has reached out to Ossoff, Loeffler and Warnock’s campaigns for comment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

