https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/poll-majority-voters-want-pelosi-speakership/

Politico reported:

Though Democrats’ House majority was nearly wiped out in last month’s election, the party appears poised to retain Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) for a fourth, two-year stint as speaker next month.

TRENDING: JUST IN: President Trump Announces 26 New Christmas Pardons Including Paul Manafort and Roger Stone

A new POLITICO/Morning Consult poll shows most Democrats think she should keep the gavel, but a majority of voters oppose Pelosi staying on as speaker. Only 31 percent of all voters think Pelosi should be elected as speaker when the new Congress begins, while 56 percent think she should not.

But self-identified Democrats say the first woman House speaker should stay on by a 20-point margin, 53 percent to 33 percent…

In the poll, the vast majority of Republicans are opposed to Pelosi staying as speaker, 83 percent. Independents also lean strongly against her: Just 22 percent say she should remain speaker, while 59 percent say she should not.