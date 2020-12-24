https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/poll-majority-voters-want-pelosi-speakership/
Americans have had enough of Nancy Pelosi’s failed speakership.
According to a new poll, only 56% of voters (in a poll overweighted to Democrats) want Nancy Pelosi to stay Speaker of the House.
Politico reported:
Though Democrats’ House majority was nearly wiped out in last month’s election, the party appears poised to retain Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) for a fourth, two-year stint as speaker next month.
A new POLITICO/Morning Consult poll shows most Democrats think she should keep the gavel, but a majority of voters oppose Pelosi staying on as speaker. Only 31 percent of all voters think Pelosi should be elected as speaker when the new Congress begins, while 56 percent think she should not.
But self-identified Democrats say the first woman House speaker should stay on by a 20-point margin, 53 percent to 33 percent…
In the poll, the vast majority of Republicans are opposed to Pelosi staying as speaker, 83 percent. Independents also lean strongly against her: Just 22 percent say she should remain speaker, while 59 percent say she should not.
Earlier this month Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said that both Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) need to go.
USA Today reported:
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., said the Democratic Party needs new leadership during an interview that aired Wednesday.
During a new podcast with The Intercept, Ocasio-Cortez said “I mean, I think so,” when asked directly whether it’s time for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., to be replaced.
Ocasio-Cortez, who hasn’t been shy in criticizing members of her own party, hit the Democratic leadership with one of her most direct criticisms in the interview.
If Democrats believed in democracy, Nancy Pelosi would be out.