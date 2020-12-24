https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/531651-powell-says-aides-wont-let-her-help-trump

Pro-Trump attorney Sidney Powell said Thursday that the president’s aides are preventing her from being in contact with President TrumpDonald TrumpMcCarthy to offer UC request to revisit foreign spending in omnibus GOP senator on Trump pardons: ‘This is rotten to the core’ Trump pardons Manafort, Stone and Charles Kushner in latest round MORE and coordinating his efforts to overturn election results in battleground states around the country.

In an interview with Zenger News, Powell said she had heard only radio silence from the White House following her meeting with the president in the Oval Office on Friday, seemingly confirming that she was unable to speak to Trump when she visited the White House on Sunday.

“I’ve been blocked from speaking to or communicating with the president since I left the Oval Office on Friday night,” Powell told Zenger’s David Martsoko, “by apparently everyone around him.”

Powell also said she was verbally offered the position of “special counsel” by Trump during Friday’s meeting, but has been unable to present him with paperwork to make it official.

“I am not a Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) MuellerBarr taps attorney investigating Russia probe origins as special counsel CNN’s Toobin warns McCabe is in ‘perilous condition’ with emboldened Trump CNN anchor rips Trump over Stone while evoking Clinton-Lynch tarmac meeting MORE-style special counsel,” Powell told Zenger News, adding:”[T]here was a discussion about me being a special White House counsel.”

“It has not come to pass, because it seems it was blocked after Friday night, or undone, or I’m not sure what you’d call it,” she added.

Her comments seemingly reflect efforts by senior White House officials to freeze her relationship with the president and prevent her from gaining more access; CNN reported that Powell alongside former national security adviser Michael Flynn had a contentious meeting with White House aides and Trump on Friday that at times became heated when aides to the president rejected the pair’s more fanciful claims of widespread election fraud.

The president and his allies including Powell and Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiLouisiana congressman-elect in intensive care after COVID-19 diagnosis CNN’s John Berman on Trump pardons: ‘Good night to be a corrupt Republican congressman’ Dominion Voting Systems employee sues Trump campaign, allies MORE, his personal attorney, have sought for weeks to overturn elections results in states including Arizona, Georgia, and Pennsylvania. Their efforts have yet to see any success, and have twice been dismissed thus far by the U.S. Supreme Court.

