There have been rumors the past two weeks that President Trump is considering appointing a Special Counsel to investigate the massive amount of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Instead of “discovering” 500 secret ballots in a car trunk like the good old days, Democrats instead shut down counting, dumped hundreds of thousands of illicit ballots, and then shut off the counting rooms from GOP observers for up to 48 hours.

Democrats cheated. The evidence is legion.

And the Pravda mainstream media REFUSES to report on ANY of these hundreds of incidents and affidavits.

On Wednesday night President Trump tweeted out that it is now time for a “strong, fast, and fair special counsel” on election fraud.

Trump is right. We cannot allow our great nation to fall like Venezuela to the Marxist, cheating left.

After seeing the massive Voter Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election, I disagree with anyone that thinks a strong, fast, and fair Special Counsel is not needed, IMMEDIATELY. This was the most corrupt election in the history of our Country, and it must be closely examined! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2020

