President Trump and our First Lady Melania Trump send America a Merry Christmas message:
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2020
America’s greatest President and most beautiful First Lady stand tall in the face of the unspeakable election fraud coming out of the 2020 election. China, the Democrats and world elites created more than 20 million fraudulent ballots in order to steal the election from President Trump who set the record for the most votes in US history.
This Christmas please pray for American, the Presidential family and our future generations so that we will overcome all enemies foreign and domestic.