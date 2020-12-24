https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/24/president-trump-presents-richard-grenell-with-a-national-security-medal/

On Thursday, President Trump presented Richard Grenell with a National Security Medal for his efforts in normalizing relations between Serbia and Kosovo.

Noem/Grenell 2024?

Congratulations again.

