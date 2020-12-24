https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/24/president-trump-presents-richard-grenell-with-a-national-security-medal/
On Thursday, President Trump presented Richard Grenell with a National Security Medal for his efforts in normalizing relations between Serbia and Kosovo.
POTUS has awarded @RichardGrenell a National Security Medal for his instrumental efforts securing a peace deal between Serbia & Kosovo 🥇
Hard to think of someone more deserving. Congrats Ric and Thank You for representing all Americans in our fight for Truth, Peace & Justice 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/xODrXKceF8
— Shirtless Pundit 🇺🇸 (@ShirtlessPundit) December 24, 2020
This National Security Medal was a huge honor for me.
Thank you, @realDonaldTrump for your leadership. https://t.co/BkHN7UYbMq
— Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) December 24, 2020
What a great honor to a man who is working tirelessly for you, @realDonaldTrump . I feel safe with @RichardGrenell in the administration. 👍
— Jacqueline King (@sewwisco) December 25, 2020
Wonderful!! Congratulations, Richard. So well deserved. God bless. Merry Christmas.
— Carmainjones (@Carmainjones1) December 25, 2020
Congratulations! It’s nice someone is getting recognized for their efforts and sacrifice.
— Mary Forbes 🇺🇸✝️ (@MaryForbes14) December 25, 2020
Congratulations 🍾 Well deserved 👏
— Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) December 24, 2020
You definitely deserve it Richard. Thank you for all you have done. Bravo
— John G. Prosser II (@JPROSSER2) December 24, 2020
You deserve it! You’ve been absolutely fantastic in everything you’ve done for this Admin and for the USA. THANK YOU!
— SaveUSAvoteMAGA (@SaveUSAVoteMAGA) December 24, 2020
God bless you Richard Grenell. You deserve many awards.
— @StayInformed17 (@Stayinformed247) December 24, 2020
Thank you for your public service Richard, and Merry Christmas to you and yours.
An congrats on the medal. You deserved it.
— Alan Fahrner (@JegErAlan) December 24, 2020
Bravo Zulu 🔥🔥👍
— Pjcorner (@Pjcorner1) December 24, 2020
Congratulations! A MUCH deserved honor for you!
— 🇺🇸Palmist🙏🏻Elect🇺🇸Dr. Renee, M.Ed., B.A.🇺🇸 (@Renee52093406) December 24, 2020
Congratulations. You’re an amazing patriot.
— Heather Glaze 🇺🇸 (@imheatherglaze) December 25, 2020
Thank you, Mr. Grenell, for your courage and compassion for others.
— Alouette 🇺🇲🐱 (@Alouett44677895) December 24, 2020
You have been amazingly effective in filling several roles since back from Germany. I hope you will continue to find more ways to fight for @realDonaldTrump He needs true patriots supporting him. Thank you @RichardGrenell
— ccesalias (@ccesalias) December 25, 2020
Congrats! Our country is lucky to have you serving the public! A great example and role model for all Americans.
— Zane (@Zane_bayarea) December 24, 2020
You are among my favorites for a future leader of our nation. If you do run, I would gladly work tirelessly to campaign for you
— Craig Kemper (@kempercraig) December 24, 2020
Noem/Grenell 2024?
Congratulations again.
