On Thursday, President Trump presented Richard Grenell with a National Security Medal for his efforts in normalizing relations between Serbia and Kosovo.

POTUS has awarded @RichardGrenell a National Security Medal for his instrumental efforts securing a peace deal between Serbia & Kosovo 🥇 Hard to think of someone more deserving. Congrats Ric and Thank You for representing all Americans in our fight for Truth, Peace & Justice 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/xODrXKceF8 — Shirtless Pundit 🇺🇸 (@ShirtlessPundit) December 24, 2020

This National Security Medal was a huge honor for me. Thank you, @realDonaldTrump for your leadership. https://t.co/BkHN7UYbMq — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) December 24, 2020

What a great honor to a man who is working tirelessly for you, @realDonaldTrump . I feel safe with @RichardGrenell in the administration. 👍 — Jacqueline King (@sewwisco) December 25, 2020

Wonderful!! Congratulations, Richard. So well deserved. God bless. Merry Christmas. — Carmainjones (@Carmainjones1) December 25, 2020

Congratulations! It's nice someone is getting recognized for their efforts and sacrifice. — Mary Forbes 🇺🇸✝️ (@MaryForbes14) December 25, 2020

Congratulations 🍾 Well deserved 👏 — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) December 24, 2020

You definitely deserve it Richard. Thank you for all you have done. Bravo — John G. Prosser II (@JPROSSER2) December 24, 2020

You deserve it! You’ve been absolutely fantastic in everything you’ve done for this Admin and for the USA. THANK YOU! — SaveUSAvoteMAGA (@SaveUSAVoteMAGA) December 24, 2020

God bless you Richard Grenell. You deserve many awards. — @StayInformed17 (@Stayinformed247) December 24, 2020

Thank you for your public service Richard, and Merry Christmas to you and yours. An congrats on the medal. You deserved it. — Alan Fahrner (@JegErAlan) December 24, 2020

Bravo Zulu 🔥🔥👍 — Pjcorner (@Pjcorner1) December 24, 2020

Congratulations! A MUCH deserved honor for you! — 🇺🇸Palmist🙏🏻Elect🇺🇸Dr. Renee, M.Ed., B.A.🇺🇸 (@Renee52093406) December 24, 2020

Congratulations. You’re an amazing patriot. — Heather Glaze 🇺🇸 (@imheatherglaze) December 25, 2020

Thank you, Mr. Grenell, for your courage and compassion for others. — Alouette 🇺🇲🐱 (@Alouett44677895) December 24, 2020

You have been amazingly effective in filling several roles since back from Germany. I hope you will continue to find more ways to fight for @realDonaldTrump He needs true patriots supporting him. Thank you @RichardGrenell — ccesalias (@ccesalias) December 25, 2020

Congrats! Our country is lucky to have you serving the public! A great example and role model for all Americans. — Zane (@Zane_bayarea) December 24, 2020

You are among my favorites for a future leader of our nation. If you do run, I would gladly work tirelessly to campaign for you — Craig Kemper (@kempercraig) December 24, 2020

Noem/Grenell 2024?

Congratulations again.

