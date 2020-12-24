https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/president-trump-promotes-tweet-explaining-2020-election-according-communist-playbook-chinas-ccp-behind-2020-election-fraud-video/

President Trump is right. China is doing everything it can to overthrow the US government and the Trump Administration. Democrats are in on it.



The President shared a video showing the gigantic fraud from this year’s election. He first shared a 9 minute video:

Next President Trump shared an 8 minute video:

The President and all of America know that Joe Biden manufactured at least 20 million votes to steal this year’s election. He did so with the help of China.

Statement by Donald J. Trump, The President of the United States Full Video: https://t.co/avKfYctPAD pic.twitter.com/i8IMLhH53Q — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2020

We reported for months that President Trump had destroyed China’s plans and was in the process of making the corrupt regime in charge of the country obsolete due to its economic collapse from Trump’s policies:

Of course China wanted President Trump to lose. They were willing to do all they could to make this happen. It’s time for America to wake up.

