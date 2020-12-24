https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/taylorgreene-georgia-covid-bill/2020/12/24/id/1003063

Georgia Rep.-Elect Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., says the COVID-19 relief bill is a slap in the face to Americans and Congress needs to get its act together and “figure out who they work for, and that’s the American people.”

“2020 has been the year from hell,” Taylor Greene said Thursday during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s “American Agenda.”

“Americans have been shut down. Businesses have been closed; they’ve been told to stay home. Thanksgiving is canceled. They’ve been told they can’t have big Christmas celebrations. You can’t go to church, you can’t go to the beach, you can’t go to the gym, you can’t go to work, and your kids can’t go to school.

“And then you pile on top of that Congress coming out wanting to send billions of our hard-earned tax dollars over to foreign countries. It’s like a great big slap in the face and then they want to hand out a $600 check and tell you to continue to stay home and take your government handout. … Congress needs to get their act together and figure out who they work for and that’s the American people.”

The $900 billion relief bill allocates $600 in stimulus checks to many Americans and is part of the U.S. government’s $2.3 trillion spending package, which includes routine provisions like foreign aid and support for Washington institutions like the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and the Smithsonian.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday demanded checks to Americans that are more than three times as much as those in the stimulus bill, which he called a “disgrace.”

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, CenturyLink 1209, Mediacom Ch. 277, Frontier 615 or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

