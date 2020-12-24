https://justthenews.com/accountability/russia-and-ukraine-scandals/roger-stone-vows-seek-legal-professional-redress-against?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Newly pardoned Republican strategist Roger Stone vowed Thursday to seek legal redress and professional sanctions against an array of high-profile figures associated with the discredited Russia collusion investigation.

In a post on the social media network Parler, Stone announced his lawyers will file formal professional complaints for prosecutorial misconduct with the Justice Department’s Office of Professional Responsibility, in addition to a $25 million lawsuit against the DOJ and individual Russia probe investigators and prosecutors, including Special Counsel Robert Mueller, former FBI Director James Comey, former CIA Director John Brennan, former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, and Mueller prosecutors Aaron Zelinsky and Jeannie Rhee.

Stone’s post on the platform, a viewpoint-neutral rival to Twitter, is accompanied by an image of the flamboyantly outspoken political operative outside the federal courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. following his arrest on Jan. 25, 2019 in a televised pre-dawn raid at his home by heavily armed FBI agents. His arms are upraised in Richard Nixon’s trademark two-handed victory salute. The image is captioned, “SUCK IT DEEP STATE!”

Convicted in November, 2019 of making false statements to congressional investigators looking into Russian interference in the 2016 election, Stone, a longtime political guru to President Trump, received a presidential pardon on Wednesday.

Earlier, in July, the president had commuted Stone’s prison sentence on the day before he had been scheduled to begin serving a 40-month term.

In a statement on Wednesday, Stone, a reborn Christian, said, “I wish to praise God and give my deepest thanks to President Donald J. Trump for his extraordinary act of justice in issuing me a presidential pardon, completely erasing the criminal conviction to which I was subjected in a Soviet-style show trial on politically-motivated charges, further corrupted by egregious, illegal misconduct by the Jury Forewoman in the case.”

