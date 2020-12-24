https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/rudy-giuliani-voting-machines-programmed-give-biden-somewhere-2-5-advantage-audio/

Trump Attorney and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani joined Bernie and Sid on WABC to update the audience on the election lawsuits.

Rudy told the WABC audience, “We believe from what we saw in Michigan that the machines have an inaccurate vote—that they’re programmed to give Biden somewhere between a 2% and 5% advantage.”

@RudyGiuliani on @bernieandsid “We believe from what we saw in Michigan that the machines have an inaccurate vote—that they’re programmed to give Biden somewhere between a 2% and 5% advantage.” https://t.co/lcd1koY3e3 — TalkRadio 77 WABC (@77WABCradio) December 23, 2020

Here is the full audio from the Bernie and Sid show from WABC:

