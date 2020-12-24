https://nypost.com/2020/12/24/socialism-alexandria-ocasio-cortez-get-low-marks-in-national-survey/

@AOC may rack up likes on Twitter, but the real world is not impressed.

Nearly 60 percent of the country thinks poorly of Progressive darling Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and 75 percent want nothing to do with the socialism she preaches.

Asked whether the free-market economy or socialism was better, 75 percent of likely voters chose capitalism, while 11 percent backed socialism, according to a Heartland Institute/Rasmussen poll.

Another 14 percent said they were “not sure.”

“Likely voters hate socialism,” the pollster said.

“Despite the countless calls for more socialism among elites in media and Hollywood, Americans aren’t interested in adopting the same socialist policies that have led to mass poverty wherever they have been tried,” the Illinois-based nonprofit said in a statement released Wednesday, the Washington Times reported.

As for Ocasio-Cortez, who has become the face of socialism in Congress, 58 percent say they have a “somewhat” or “very” unfavorable opinion of the New York Democrat, while 37 percent have a “very” or “somewhat” favorable view of her.

Fifteen percent had no opinion about the former Queens bartender, the survey found.

The poll respondents were largely split on their view of President-elect Joe Biden.

While 47 percent had a “somewhat” or “very” unfavorable opinion of the former vice president, 51 percent had a “somewhat” or “very” favorable impression of him.

The survey polled 1,000 likely voters between Dec. 6 and 7.

It has a margin of error of plus/minus 1 to 3 percentage points.

