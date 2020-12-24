http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/hhB6IesvGo4/

MSNBC’s Al Sharpton on Thursday slammed President Donald Trump for his recent pardons and commutations after holding up the coronavirus stimulus deal because he wanted to send more money to the American people than the previously agreed-upon $600.

Sharpton said on “Morning Joe” that Trump “has really made a mockery of democracy” and has used “schemes that are outright criminal.” He ripped Trump as “despicable” for pardoning “every crook” that has he has a relationship with while also putting Christmas on hold for people in need of relief.”

Donald Trump has really made a mockery of democracy,” Sharpton asserted. “He’s used the fact that he was elected president to continue schemes that are outright criminal and to cover up those schemes using the pardons that were designed to try to correct things that may have been wrong. And I think we must also keep in mind that he did this while at the same time putting on hold for Christmas the people that need some kind of relief during this pandemic, during COVID-19. So, let’s look at how despicable this person is, how low in character he is.”

“He says, ‘I’m going to mess up the COVID relief package going forward. Have people sit around Christmas day not knowing if they’re going to get any relief at all, and I’m going to pardon every crook that has ever done business with me, related to me, or could have put me in a compromising position. How’s that for Santa Claus this year?’” he continued. “Because I think that if we … lose the fact that he has jammed up this COVID relief at a time that he’s unjammed his buddies, friends and fellow crimies, then we don’t see how low this man could go. Even those of us that know him and considered him low, he’s brought the low bar to a lower bar now.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

