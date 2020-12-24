https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/shipping-container-shortage-triggers-delays-costco-honda/

(ZEROHEDGE) – New reports show a shortage of shipping containers in Asia continues to create logistical chaos for Asian companies manufacturing appliances, automobiles, electronics, toys, clothes, and personal protective equipment to the world.

Empty shipping containers are ending up in the wrong places, producing significant delays that now stretch from factories to seaports.

We recently highlighted that “severe shortages” of containers across Asia has already hit export flows: “China’s lopsided trade balance – exporting three containers for every one imported recently – and delays in containers returning to China due to the pandemic overseas, a severe shortage is now starting to pinch export flows. Roughly 60% of global goods move by container, and according to United Nations trade data there are close to 180 million containers worldwide.”

