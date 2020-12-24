https://noqreport.com/2020/12/24/should-we-talk-politics-at-christmas-gatherings-this-year-yes-we-should/

About 3/4ths of the extended family who come to Christmas dinners every year are progressives. They aren’t your standard left-leaning Democrats, either. Most of them rooted for Bernie Sanders to be the nominee and a couple of them thought the Democratic-Socialist may be too moderate for their liking. It’s a wonder I came out of the family as a rare conservative.

Last year during a large family Christmas gathering, I didn’t talk politics at all. It wasn’t out of fear; they know I’m a Trump supporter and they still pass the green bean casserole when I need seconds. I keep silent on politics and religion because with family, there’s no need to cause strife during the holidays. This year is different for two reasons. First, many members of my extended family have bought into the COVID-19 lockdown mandates and do not venture out, well, ever. Second, people need to be educated. All of them.

This election was stolen. We continue to fight for the truth to prevail here at NOQ Report, and I’ll be taking the fight to the dinner table. I’m not going to start any arguments but I feel compelled to make sure everyone knows about the voter fraud that took place. In our conservative bubble we often assume most people have watched the Georgia video, read at least a summary of the Antrim County forensic audit, and know the astronomically improbable statistics surrounding the alleged come-from-behind victory of Joe Biden. But they don’t. They probably get their news from CNN, which means they haven’t a clue.

I’m not going to try to persuade anyone else to do the same as me. Family is too important for anyone to listen to a random guy on the internet for topical advice. But I will say this: If you are bold enough and secure enough in your familial relationships to safely spread the truth, you should. They need to know. Everyone needs to know. Because if things go as we hope and President Trump wins this election, your family needs to know that it wasn’t stolen from Biden. That’s the narrative that’s going to be put out, so preemptively arm them with truth.

The republic is under attack. Don’t cripple family relationships over it, but if you can spread a little truth with some Christmas cheer this year without causing a rift in your family, then it’s a good idea to break the no-politics-at-the-dinner-table rule.

