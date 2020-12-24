https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/12/24/sleepy-joe-who-couldnt-get-a-dozen-supporters-at-rallies-cranky-with-twitter-for-not-handing-over-trumps-10s-of-millions-of-followers/

The Biden camp is all sorts of cranky with Twitter because they will not give them the Trump admin’s millions and millions and millions of followers.

They accused Twitter of politicizing a routine transfer of communication.

K.

Sorry Joe, we’re just not that into you.

The Biden camp is now complaining that Twitter not giving them the Trump Admin’s millions of followers “unnecessarily politicizes what otherwise should be a routine transfer of communication” https://t.co/mi2W4fGwqv — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 24, 2020

From CNN:

“Twitter’s reluctance to transfer millions of followers from the Trump Administration to the Biden Administration unnecessarily politicizes what otherwise should be a routine transfer of communication from one administration to the next,” Biden-Harris transition spokesperson Cameron French told CNN in a statement on Wednesday.

Maybe it’s just us but we’re really really really not interested in following Sleepy Joe so we can watch people write his tweets for him. This editor follows Trump because well … it’s Trump. And whether or not this editor is always thrilled with what he tweets (which to be fair, sometimes she’s not) at least it’s legit Trump.

If we wanted to read a bunch of melodramatic nonsense from Obama lackeys we’d be Democrats.

And braindead.

Same difference.

The best part of this was the articles I saw claiming Trump was being petty when it was Twitter’s decision. Stellar reporting 😂🤣 — Dan Moody (@DanielRMoody) December 24, 2020

No one wants to follow them lol — 𝒥𝑒𝓈𝓈𝒾𝒸𝒶✨ (@JLSmith7373) December 24, 2020

yeah, they’re afraid of the talking point created by millions of people unfollowing. — The Guy (@Guygies) December 24, 2020

So maybe Twitter is doing Sleepy Joe a favor?

Lol 😂 I would immediately unfollow — Kris 🎃🇺🇸 (@krissy4872) December 24, 2020

We’ll just unfollow en masse anyway. — President-Elect Dr. Steve-O (@s_barkowsky) December 24, 2020

Lmao None of these people would want to follow Joe — Jason Clark (@JasonCl28080045) December 24, 2020

Uh Joe, if they like you, they’ll follow you. Maybe they’re just not that into you.https://t.co/YKB7lB9we4 — David Henry (I have zero interest in Parler) (@imau2fan) December 24, 2020

Deal with it.

***

